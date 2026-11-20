UP Fake Medicine Racket Exposed, ₹7.57 Crore Drugs Seized, 24 FIRs Filed; Illegal Manufacturing Units Traced To Himachal Pradesh | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s crackdown on counterfeit medicines has exposed a major interstate drug manufacturing and supply network operating across multiple states. Authorities have traced the supply of fake medicines to illegal manufacturing units in Himachal Pradesh, with links extending to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Punjab.

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has seized counterfeit and illegal medicines worth approximately ₹7.57 crore so far and registered 24 FIRs in connection with the racket. Investigations have revealed that fake versions of medicines sold under popular pharmaceutical brands were being manufactured, packaged and distributed through an organised network.

The investigation began after counterfeit medicines were detected at an unlicensed medical store in Varanasi. Subsequent raids and questioning of suspects led officials to suppliers, storage locations and illegal manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh.

Joint teams of UP FSDA and the Special Task Force (STF) raided manufacturing units in Solan and Baddi, uncovering machinery, raw materials, semi-finished products and finished medicines. Several products allegedly carried packaging and labels resembling those of established pharmaceutical companies.

Investigators found counterfeit products bearing the names of well-known pharmaceutical brands, including medicines used for infections, gastric problems, pain relief and other health conditions. The raids also led to the recovery of blister-packing machines, capsule-filling equipment, printed pharmaceutical foils and packaging materials used to replicate branded medicines.