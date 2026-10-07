UP Expands Pink Toilets For Women, 275 New Blocks With 1,100 Seats Under Construction Across 189 Urban Bodies | X

Lucknow, October 7: To make urban sanitation more inclusive and women-centric, the Yogi government has laid emphasis on expanding safe, convenient and dignified sanitation facilities for women and girls. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, Pink Toilets are being developed in various cities across the state. Around 950 Pink Toilets have already been constructed across urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh.

According to departmental information, the process for constructing around 275 Pink Toilet Blocks across 189 urban local bodies is currently underway. These blocks will have a total of 1,100 seats. In 2025, allocations were made for the construction of Pink Toilet Blocks in urban local bodies across the state. These Pink Toilets are being specifically developed keeping the needs of women users in mind.

Special emphasis is being laid on providing separate, safe and convenient sanitation facilities for women in city markets, public places, major roads and crowded areas. The Urban Development Department believes that better sanitation facilities for women in public places are an essential requirement of urban life.

Keeping this in view, urban local bodies have been directed to expand gender-friendly sanitation facilities while also ensuring better maintenance of existing sanitation assets and keeping them in usable condition.

Under this initiative, efforts are being made to provide women and girls with a clean and safe environment in public places while keeping their sanitation needs at the centre of the urban sanitation system.

The expansion of Pink Toilets will promote women-friendly public facilities in cities and help make urban sanitation infrastructure safer, more convenient, dignified and inclusive.

Anuj Kumar Jha, Secretary, Urban Development Department, said, "The department is fully committed to constructing Pink Toilets as required under the Swachh Bharat Mission, keeping women's dignity and safety in mind. The Urban Development Department is ready to provide Pink Toilet facilities in urban local bodies wherever there is a requirement, based on demand."