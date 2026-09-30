UP Expands NCC Training In Sarvodaya Schools, 344 Students Enrolled As Etawah School Gets 80-Seat Unit | File Pic

Lucknow, September 30: Under the Yogi government, students in Sarvodaya Vidyalaya across the state are being provided opportunities for holistic development along with quality education. By connecting students of the Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya operated by the Social Welfare Department with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), discipline, leadership capabilities, self-confidence and a spirit of national service are being developed among them.

At present, 344 students of five Sarvodaya schools are associated with NCC training.

In a move to connect students with NCC, the Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Kandhani in Etawah has been allotted a new NCC Junior Division unit with 80 seats. The training process at the school will be taken forward as per NCC guidelines.

This will provide students with a new platform for discipline and leadership development along with their studies. Meanwhile, 50 cadets at the Nagla Hiralal School in Etawah are already associated with NCC.

In the current session, 50 students have been selected at Bastoura, Rasra (Ballia), of whom 44 cadets have gone for 10-day training. At Nagla Hiralal, Etawah, 50; Bhojipura, Bareilly, 100; Parsia, Mirzapur, 66; and Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Madihan, Mirzapur, 34 girl students are associated with NCC. Thus, a total of 344 students in these schools are benefiting from NCC training.

During NCC training, students get opportunities to participate in parade, physical training, camps, social service and adventure activities. This helps develop team spirit, a sense of responsibility, self-confidence and leadership capabilities among them. NCC certificates may also be useful, as per prescribed rules, in various educational and employment opportunities in the future.

Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun said that special attention is being given to the holistic development of students along with education in Sarvodaya schools. Through NCC, the spirit of discipline, leadership and national service among children will be strengthened. The expansion of the NCC unit in schools such as Kandhani is an important step towards providing new opportunities to students.