UP Excise Revenue Jumps Nearly 21% To ₹4,611 Crore In September, 2.33 Lakh Litres Illicit Liquor Seized | File Pic

Lucknow, October 6: The zero-tolerance policy adopted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against the illicit liquor trade and mafia networks is having a direct and significant impact on Uttar Pradesh's excise revenue. The Excise Department recorded a strong financial performance in September of the financial year 2026-27, registering an impressive growth of nearly 21% in revenue collection compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to departmental data, a total revenue of Rs 4,611.29 crore was collected in September 2026, which is Rs 799.59 crore higher than the Rs 3,811.70 crore collected during the same period of the previous financial year. The department achieved 120.98% of its target during the month.

The intensive enforcement campaign conducted by the Excise Department across the state, including raids on illicit liquor outlets, demolition of illegal distilleries and the arrest of members of mafia networks, has resulted in the complete dismantling of the parallel illegal trade. Continuous checking on highways, at roadside eateries and along inter-state borders, coupled with QR code-based 'Track and Trace' technology, has helped curb tax evasion, leading to a rise in legitimate sales and directly benefiting the state exchequer.

The department has also registered significant progress during the first half of the current financial year, from April to September 2026. Its cumulative receipts have reached Rs 29,406.50 crore, compared to Rs 26,149.32 crore during the first six months of financial year 2025-26. Thus, the department has generated additional revenue of Rs 3,257.18 crore over the previous year, representing 112.46% of the corresponding collection.

Excise Minister of State (Independent Charge) Nitin Agarwal said, "The department's teams have completely plugged revenue leakages through technology-enabled monitoring and intensive enforcement drives across the state."

He added, "Strict vigil is being maintained from distilleries to retail outlets. Continuous raids, seizures and arrests have dismantled illegal networks, the direct result of which is reflected in this record revenue collection. This strict enforcement will continue in the coming months of the current financial year as well".

Excise Commissioner Dr Adarsh Singh said, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, mafia rule and illegal activities are being completely eradicated from the state. The additional revenue of nearly Rs 800 crore generated in September is evidence of people's trust in a transparent system. This additional revenue will further accelerate the development of infrastructure, education, healthcare and welfare schemes in the state."

"There is no place in Uttar Pradesh for those involved in the illicit liquor trade," he added.

Under the special enforcement campaign conducted in September 2026, the department carried out raids at more than 89,000 locations, seized over 2.33 lakh litres of illicit liquor and arrested 251 accused.