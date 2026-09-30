UP Electricity Bills To Get 5.24% Relief In October, Consumers To Benefit By Around ₹424 Crore | X

Lucknow, September 30: The impact of the Uttar Pradesh Government’s policy of prioritising consumer interests under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is becoming visible in electricity bills. Passing on the benefit of the reduction in power purchase cost to consumers across the state, a relief of 5.24 percent will be provided in electricity bills for the month of October. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued the necessary orders in this regard.

UPPCL Director (Commercial) Prashant Verma informed that the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) rate for the month of October has been fixed at (-)5.24 percent. The benefit of the negative FPPAS will be adjusted in consumers’ electricity bills. As a result, electricity consumers across the state are expected to receive relief amounting to approximately ₹424 crore.

He stated that through FPPAS, this is the fourth consecutive month in which electricity consumers are receiving relief. Earlier, relief of 4.43 percent was provided in July, 2.92 percent in August and 7.93 percent in September.

In line with the intent of the state government, UPPCL is making the power supply system more transparent and consumer-centric while also passing on the benefits of favourable changes in power purchase costs directly to consumers. Under the FPPAS mechanism, fluctuations in the cost of power and fuel procurement are adjusted in bills in a timely manner. When costs decline, the benefit is also passed on to consumers through the same mechanism.