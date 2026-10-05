UP Digital Libraries Reach 57,600 Gram Panchayats, CM Yogi Adityanath Says Rural Students Getting Learning Resources Closer To Home | X

Lucknow, October 5: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, apprising people of the changes brought about in rural areas through digital libraries, said distance from cities can no longer be a barrier to education. With digital libraries reaching 57,600 villages across the state, a digital gateway to knowledge has opened. "When resources came closer, the path to dreams also became easier."

CM also highlighted the situation before 2017 through his social media account 'X'. He wrote, "Earlier, if a child in a village had to prepare for a competitive examination, they had to look towards the city for books and better resources. The distance consumed both time and money. Now, in Khasaha Mohammadpur of Tejwapur block in Bahraich, a digital library has reduced that distance. Set up in the Gram Panchayat Secretariat, this library is bringing books and computers, traditional study and modern technology, together under one roof. It offers computers, printers, high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, a smart TV, and CCTV. Along with books for competitive examinations, the library also has literature from the National Book Trust. In other words, whether one needs a book for reading or digital content for preparation, both are now accessible in the village itself."

CM wrote, "When resources came closer, the path to dreams also became easier. Children and youth are studying here, connecting with e-learning, and gaining new momentum in their preparation for competitive examinations. Time and money that were earlier spent traveling to and from cities are now being devoted to their studies."

CM wrote that this change is not limited to just one village. "Before 2017, the reach of e-libraries was limited to around 76 locations at the state and district levels. Today, digital libraries have reached 57,600 Gram Panchayats. Beyond schools, around 60 lakh youth have been provided smartphones and tablets. Today, education in more than 32,000 schools across the state is being connected with new technology through smart classrooms, while more than 15,000 schools have ICT labs."

CM wrote, "Despite sufficient government funds being available during 2012-16, 6.22 lakh children did not receive textbooks and 97 lakh children did not receive uniforms. From resource availability to access to education, Uttar Pradesh has come a long way. This change has also built trust among parents. Their children no longer have to go far from their villages for modern educational resources."

Chief Minister said the Uttar Pradesh government's Gram Panchayat Digital Library initiative is delivering results on the ground. Gram Panchayat Secretariats are now serving as centers of knowledge and technology, along with providing administrative services. The digital library at Khasaha Mohammadpur is a living picture of this change. The village is changing, the learning environment is changing and the light of knowledge is now reaching the doorstep of children.