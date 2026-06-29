UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Targets Opposition In Ghaziabad, Calls BJP 'Symbol Of Trust', Accuses Rivals Of Deception | File photo

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing them of misleading the people and branding them as symbols of “deception,” while describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader who represents “trust.”

Addressing a public event in Ghaziabad as the chief guest, Maurya said the BJP has earned the confidence of citizens through its commitment to development, good governance and nationalism.

In contrast, he alleged that the Opposition has repeatedly attempted to confuse voters with “false promises and misleading narratives.”

“Modi is trust, while Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav represent deception,” Maurya said, asserting that the people of the country have repeatedly endorsed the BJP’s leadership because of its performance and commitment to public welfare.

He claimed the Narendra Modi-led government has transformed India’s global standing while delivering development benefits to every section of society.

The Deputy Chief Minister also criticised the policies and intentions of opposition parties, arguing that they lacked a credible vision for the country’s future. His remarks come amid intensifying political exchanges in Uttar Pradesh as parties gear up for the next round of electoral battles.

Maurya’s comments are being viewed as part of the BJP’s aggressive campaign strategy to sharpen the political divide ahead of upcoming elections, with the ruling party continuing to project Prime Minister Modi as its central face while taking on both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over governance and credibility.