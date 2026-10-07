UP Crosses 1 Lakh Digital Kisan Credit Card Applications In 8 Months, Ranks First In Country | X

Lucknow, October 8: Amid the growing use of technology in agriculture and farming, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a new milestone in the country in the field of Digital Kisan Credit Card (e-KCC). More than 1 lakh farmers in the state have so far applied through the e-KCC portal or app. Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to cross the 1 lakh mark in just 8 months.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Digital KCC facility, operated by NABARD, in February this year, after which the initiative gained momentum in the state.

For small and marginal farmers in particular, this initiative by the double-engine government is an important step toward making access to agricultural credit easier. Farmers no longer need to visit bank branches repeatedly to obtain loans. The facility to apply and complete the process digitally from home is saving farmers both time and effort.

Uttar Pradesh has secured the top position in digital KCC, leaving other states far behind. Karnataka ranks second with around 95,000 applications, while Haryana is third with approximately 42,000 applications. Under the directions of CM Yogi Adityanath, farmers across the state are receiving benefits from this scheme on a large scale.

Under the traditional system, farmers earlier had to visit bank branches to submit applications, documents, and complete other procedures for agricultural loans. Digital KCC has simplified this process. Farmers are now availing the facility through digital means. This is making access to the formal agricultural credit system easier, particularly for small and marginal farmers.

Cooperation Minister JPS Rathore said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Digital KCC in February. Its objective is to connect farmers to the agricultural credit system through technology and simplify the loan-obtaining process. The fact that 1 lakh farmers applied for the facility within just 8 months of its launch is a major example of the increased accessibility of digital agricultural services in the state.

Digital KCC is being viewed as an initiative to increase convenience for farmers and accelerate digital transformation in the agricultural sector. Amid the farmer-centric policies of the double-engine government at the Center and in the state, expanding access to credit through digital means is an important step towards providing timely financial assistance for agricultural needs. More than 1 lakh farmers applying for e-KCC has emerged as a major achievement of this initiative.