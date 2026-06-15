UP Cracks Down On Private Schools Refusing RTE Admissions In Lucknow, FIRs Likely | File Pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Education Department has intensified its action against private schools in Lucknow accused of denying admission to children selected under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, with nearly 30 institutions facing the possibility of criminal proceedings.

Officials said these schools allegedly failed to admit students despite being allotted seats through the RTE admission process. The department has issued repeated notices and sought explanations from the institutions concerned. However, several schools are reportedly yet to comply with the admission orders, prompting authorities to consider stricter legal action.

Under the RTE Act, private schools are required to reserve seats for children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups, ensuring access to quality education regardless of financial background. Education officials argue that refusal to grant admission violates both the spirit and provisions of the law and deprives eligible children of their educational rights.

According to departmental sources, inspections and verification exercises were carried out after complaints were received from parents whose children had been selected through the official admission process but were allegedly turned away by schools. Based on these findings, authorities are preparing to initiate action against institutions found guilty of non-compliance.

Officials indicated that FIRs could be registered against school managements if they continue to ignore directives. The department has also warned that other regulatory measures may be considered against institutions violating RTE norms.The development has brought renewed attention to the implementation of the Right to Education Act in Uttar Pradesh.

Parents and child-rights advocates have welcomed the administration’s tough stance, arguing that strict enforcement is necessary to ensure equal educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

With the admission season underway, authorities have reiterated that all schools must comply with RTE provisions and honor admissions granted through the official selection process, failing which legal consequences may follow.