UP Coarse Grain Procurement 2026-27 To Continue Till December 31, Farmers To Get MSP Up To ₹4,073 & Payment Within 48 Hours | X

Lucknow, October 9: Under the Kharif Marketing Year 2026-27, procurement of ‘Shree Anna’ (coarse grains) will continue until December 31. According to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manoj Kumar Pandey, the minimum support price has been fixed at Rs. 4,073 per quintal for sorghum (Maldandi), Rs. 4,023 per quintal for sorghum (hybrid), Rs. 2,900 per quintal for pearl millet and Rs. 2,410 per quintal for maize, all of which are included under ‘coarse grains’.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that payments to farmers be made within 48 hours. Payments will be made directly into the farmers’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Farmers can seek assistance with any issues by calling the toll-free number 18001800150. In addition, they can contact the District Food Marketing Officer, Regional Marketing Officer or Marketing Inspector.

To prevent middlemen and ensure transparency, procurement of coarse grains at procurement centres will continue, as before, through biometric verification of farmers using e-PoP (Electronic Point of Purchase) devices.

Maize will be procured in 25 districts. These districts are Bulandshahr, Budaun, Hardoi, Unnao, Mainpuri, Agra, Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Etawah, Auraiya, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Bahraich, Gonda, Deoria, Ballia, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Lalitpur.

Procurement will be carried out in Bulandshahr, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Bareilly, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, Kannauj, Ballia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Chitrakoot and Hamirpur (a total of 33 districts).

Sorghum will be procured in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Fatehpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Mirzapur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Firozabad.

Total procurement centres

Pearl millet - 300 procurement centres

Sorghum - 80 procurement centres

Maize - 75 procurement centres

Procurement target

Pearl millet procurement - 2.20 lakh metric tonnes

Sorghum procurement - 50 thousand metric tonnes

Maize procurement - 15 thousand metric tonnes.