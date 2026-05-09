UP CM Yogi Also Wished West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari A Successful Tenure

UP Chief Minister Yogi Also Wished West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari A Successful Tenure | X @AshishRanjannn

Lucknow: The grand oath-taking ceremony of the new West Bengal government was held in Kolkata on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion. He congratulated Suvendu Adhikari, who took oath as the Chief Minister, and wished him a bright and successful tenure. CM Yogi also draped Suvendu Adhikari with a saffron angvastra on the stage.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik, who took oath as ministers. After the swearing-in ceremony, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met the Prime Minister, Union ministers, and chief ministers present on the stage and expressed his gratitude to all of them.

It is worth mentioning that during the election campaign, Suvendu Adhikari had welcomed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Bengal by presenting him with a saffron angvastra at a public rally. He had also touched his feet as a mark of respect.