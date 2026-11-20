UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Mother Dies, PM Modi & Leaders Express Condolences | File Pic

Lucknow/Gorakhpur/Pauri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother, Savitri Devi, passed away on Friday, November 20, at the age of 91 in her ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. She had been unwell for a prolonged period. Her demise brought grief to the family and prompted condolences from political leaders across the country.

Upon receiving the news, Yogi Adityanath cancelled his scheduled programmes, including his proposed visit to Gonda and other engagements in Lucknow. After completing his commitments in Gorakhpur, he travelled via Lucknow to his native village in Uttarakhand to pay his last respects to his mother and be with his family. Her last rites were scheduled to take place in Uttarakhand.

Savitri Devi remained largely away from the public spotlight despite her son’s rise to become one of the country’s prominent political leaders. She lived in Panchur, the family’s ancestral village, and had reportedly been facing age-related health issues for some time.

The mother-son relationship has occasionally drawn public attention. After Yogi Adityanath renounced family life and joined the Nath tradition, Savitri Devi and her husband, Anand Singh Bisht, visited Gorakhnath Temple to meet him. In 1995, Yogi also visited his village as part of the Nath tradition to seek alms from his mother.

A particularly emotional moment was witnessed in May 2022, when Yogi Adityanath visited his mother in Panchur after several years and touched her feet to seek her blessings. He had also visited her in June 2024 during her treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Her passing also recalled the difficult circumstances surrounding the death of Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, in April 2020, when the Chief Minister could not attend the funeral due to the COVID-19 lockdown and his responsibilities in managing the pandemic.

The news of Savitri Devi’s death has renewed attention to the personal sacrifices associated with Yogi Adityanath’s monastic life, in which he left his family at a young age to dedicate himself to spiritual pursuits and public service.

Despite his political responsibilities, his visits to his mother over the years reflected the enduring emotional bond between the two.Mahana Mourns CM Yogi’s Mother’s Demise :UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana expressed deep condolences on the demise of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother, Savitri Devi. In his condolence message, Mahana described the news as deeply saddening and distressing, saying a mother’s love, values and blessings are among life’s greatest treasures.