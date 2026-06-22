UP CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils ₹636-Crore Projects In Hamirpur, Urges Bundelkhand To Reject 'Mafia Patrons'

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File/PTI

Hamirpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "It is no longer Uttar Pradesh but those who once pushed the state into the category of BIMARU are struggling for recognition today. They are now facing an identity crisis, and the people reject and ignore them. After the people voted for the BJP and the lotus symbol in Hamirpur and Rath, numerous initiatives and innovations, including enhanced security, tap water connections to every household, and expressway development, have become possible."

He appealed to the people of Bundelkhand not to allow the patrons of mafias to return to power. He urged them not to be divided on the basis of caste, region, or language, and instead promote healthy competition for development, heritage, faith, and economic growth.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 75 development projects worth more than ₹636 crore at Swami Brahmanand Mahavidyalaya, Rath. A short film dedicated to the development of Hamirpur was also screened on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said, "Nine years ago, Bundelkhand lacked proper connectivity. Roads were riddled with potholes. Women spent their lives carrying earthen pots on their heads to fetch water. Hamirpur, situated at the confluence of the Yamuna and Betwa rivers, struggled for water, while its youth struggled for recognition. Sand, mining, and land mafias exploited the poor. Across the country, people looked at residents of Uttar Pradesh with suspicion."

The Chief Minister said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has transformed over the past 12 years. Earlier in the day, millions of people across nearly 100 countries participated in Yoga Day activities. The event filled the present and the past with pride while inspiring confidence about the future. PM Modi once again presented India's identity to the world through the 12th International Day of Yoga. He also secured global recognition for the Kumbh as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity."

The Chief Minister added, "Those who pursued caste-based politics used power only to benefit their own families. For Prime Minister Modi, the entire population of 1.4 billion Indians is family, and for the state government, the 250 million people of Uttar Pradesh are family. When governments work sincerely for public welfare, formulate effective policies, and implement them properly, results follow quickly."

Recalling his visit to Bundelkhand after becoming Chief Minister in 2017, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "People had highlighted the region's poor connectivity. I then spoke about constructing the Bundelkhand Expressway, which has since been completed. Ammunition, artillery, and missiles are now being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh itself."

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said, "When the BrahMos missile manufactured in Lucknow was launched against Pakistan, it was forced to plead for mercy."

The Chief Minister said, "The Har Ghar Jal scheme is bringing relief to women and girls. Women's self-help groups are establishing themselves through initiatives such as Balini Milk Producer Company, Drone Didi, Lakhpati Didi, and BC Sakhi. Youth from Bundelkhand, including Mahoba, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Jalaun, and Jhansi, are now being recruited into the police force. This was not the case earlier because plans were made with only Saifai in mind. Today, irrigation, drinking water, connectivity, and other projects are planned for the entire state. Once new aircraft are inducted and air services begin from Chitrakoot, Bundelkhand will enjoy excellent air connectivity. New railway facilities are also becoming available."

The Chief Minister said his government had approved a bus stand for Rath and directed the Transport Department to expedite the project. He noted that a proposal from Shahjahanpur led to the establishment of Swami Shukdevanand State University, while a proposal supported by infrastructure and property in Bhadohi resulted in the launch of Kashi Naresh University from the current academic session.

However, he said, "The proposal from the management committee of Swami Brahmanand College had still not been received. Submit the proposal, and we will establish a university, I said, adding that legislation and procedures take time, but timely action would enable the government to implement the project quickly."

He emphasized that the university should be built with a broad vision, allowing colleges from other districts to affiliate with it, provide modern and technical education, and support skill development for the Defence Manufacturing Corridor through futuristic technologies. He also stressed the need for a medical college in Hamirpur.

The Chief Minister said, "During the SP government, mafias were nurtured across Bundelkhand and other districts. They occupied land, engaged in illegal mining, threatened traders and women, and even attacked the police. This damaged the image of Bundelkhand, Hamirpur, and Uttar Pradesh. There is no place for mafias under the double-engine government, adding that they are now either in jail or have been eliminated." He warned that anyone attempting to threaten the safety of women would face the strictest consequences.

The Chief Minister said, "Major water conservation initiatives are being carried out through pond excavation and restoration." He appealed to the people of Bundelkhand and Hamirpur to support the Har Ghar Jal scheme, which he described as a catalyst for transformative change. Projects including Kabrai Dam, Ratauli Dam, Bhavani Dam, Kachnoda Dam, the Chilli-Majhgawan sprinkler irrigation project, and the Ken-Betwa Link Project are being completed. He said that in the coming years there would be no water shortage for irrigation or drinking purposes.

The Chief Minister emphasized water conservation, cleanliness, and plantation efforts. He noted that the monsoon should have arrived by now but had been delayed. Referring to warnings related to El Niño, he said, "There could be untimely and reduced rainfall over the next three years." He urged people to conserve every drop of water. He said, "Har Ghar Jal does not mean taps should remain open continuously and appealed to citizens not to waste water. Only the required quantity should be used, while modern irrigation methods should be adopted in agriculture."

He encouraged farmers to embrace scientific techniques that produce higher yields with less water, benefiting both present and future generations.

The Chief Minister said, "Previous governments created exploitation and an identity crisis, but Bundelkhand is now contributing significantly to the nation's requirements. India's largest industrial city is being developed near Jhansi in Bundelkhand, and investment proposals have already begun to arrive. Local youth would no longer need to migrate for employment. Over the past nine years, projects by Hindustan Unilever, JK Cement, Rimjhim Ispat, the NTPC Solar Plant, GAIL India, and others have been approved for the region."

The Chief Minister said that because people elected capable representatives, development projects are now taking shape. He stated that a single vote from the people changed the destiny of Uttar Pradesh. This led to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, the Vindhyavasini Corridor, and the successful organization of the grand Mahakumbh. He said, "Congress once questioned the historicity of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, while the SP government resorted to force against those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.'"

He alleged that the SP government imposed restrictions on Shri Krishna Janmotsav and Kanwar Yatra while encouraging unruly conduct on roads during Muharram and Eid.

The Chief Minister said that whenever legislators submit proposals related to centers of faith, the government implements them under tourism and beautification schemes. He added, "Government funds are no longer spent on constructing cemetery boundary walls."

He credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the people's mandate for transforming Bundelkhand's destiny. He said, "The government continues to introduce new initiatives in education, healthcare, irrigation, employment, and other sectors."

Among those present were Minister of State for Jal Shakti Ramkesh Nishad, Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad, MLAs Manisha Anuragi and Dr. Manoj Prajapati, District Panchayat Chairperson Jayanti Rajput, BJP State Vice President Devesh Kori, former MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel, and BJP District President Shakuntala Nishad, among others.