UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend The Inaugural Session Of Vijnana Bharati’s 7th National Convention As Chief Guest

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Varanasi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the inaugural session of Vijnana Bharati’s 7th National Convention as the Chief Guest on the morning of June 13. The convention is being jointly organized by Banaras Hindu University and the Centre for Vedic Sciences. The inaugural session will set the direction for discussions related to science, technology, innovation, and national development.

The 7th National Convention of Vijnana Bharati, India’s largest science movement, is being held on June 13 and 14 at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Around 1,200 delegates from India and abroad are participating in the two-day event, including members of Vijnana Bharati, scientists, researchers, academicians, policymakers, industry representatives, and experts from diverse disciplines.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, will attend the inaugural session as the Guest of Honour. Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, National President of Vijnana Bharati and President of the Indian National Science Academy, will also participate in the opening session.

The convention will feature distinguished speakers and thought leaders from leading institutions and government organizations across the country.

The session on One Health will be led by Dr. B. N. Gangadhar, Chairperson of the National Medical Commission, and will include eminent experts from educational, healthcare, and research institutions.

Dr. Shivkumar Sharma, National Organising Secretary of Vijnana Bharati, stated that the objective of the convention is to engage in meaningful discussions on contemporary scientific and social challenges and prepare an action plan for a scientifically empowered and self-reliant India.

This year’s convention will focus on nationally important themes such as One Health, Net Zero for Viksit Bharat, and Artificial Intelligence and Ethics.

The session on Net Zero for Viksit Bharat will be led by Manu Srivastava, Principal Secretary of the Energy and New & Renewable Energy Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Discussions will cover various aspects of sustainable development and energy transition.

According to Vivekanand Pai, the second day of the convention will feature a special session on Artificial Intelligence and Ethics, led by Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, former Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, former President of the Indian National Science Academy, and a recipient of the Padma Shri. The session will explore the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence for societal benefit through discussions involving academicians, policymakers, and technology experts.

The convention will also host a public lecture by noted economist and former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Dr. Rajiv Kumar.

In addition, Dr. Krishna Gopal, Sah-Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will deliver a special address, while Sunil Ambekar will present a special lecture.

Prof. Ramnarayan Dwivedi, a member of the Steering Committee, informed that discussions will also be held on a proposal related to a 'Science, Technology and Innovation Policy for India.'

The valedictory session on June 14 will be attended by Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. Prof. Abhay Karandikar and Prof. Govardhan Das will join the ceremony as Guests of Honour.

Ankit Rai, Regional Organising Secretary of Vijnana Bharati, stated that the national convention will serve as an effective platform for dialogue, collaboration, and policymaking, contributing significantly to strengthening India’s scientific capabilities and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat.