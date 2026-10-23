UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend International Dialogue-26 In Lucknow On October 24, Cybercrime & Deepfakes In Focus | X

Lucknow, October 22: Experts from India and abroad are set to gather in Lucknow on Thursday to deliberate on the changing world of cybercrime, the growing capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the future of quantum technology. For this purpose, the three-day International Dialogue-26 is being organised at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) from October 23 to 25. Cybersecurity experts, forensic scientists, legal experts, academicians, government officials and representatives of technology companies will come together on a common platform.

The event, being held on the theme of ‘TechSangam’, will feature intensive deliberations on the changing landscape of AI, quantum technology, data security, cyber forensics and legal compliance. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend ‘TechSangam’ as the Chief Guest on October 24.

The Director of the Institute, Dr. G.K. Goswami, stated, “Key issues such as the rise in cybercrime in the digital world, the spread of misinformation through deepfakes, the protection of personal data and the judicial use of technology will be at the centre of the dialogue. Experts will deliberate on the use of new technologies to make crime investigations more effective, ensure the reliability of digital evidence and strengthen national security.”

The programme will also emphasise better coordination between technological development and the legal and judicial systems. On the first day of the three-day event, October 23, discussions will be held on building digital trust through data security, employment opportunities in quantum technology and the role of AI in modern forensic investigations.

Prof. Tanuja Singh, President of the University of Indianapolis, USA, will deliver a lecture on the shared relationship between science, law and justice. Meanwhile, Anjali Gupta, Privacy Lead at Adani Digital Labs and NDTV; Panduranga Acharya, Group General Counsel at Zepto; and Parag Shende, Co-founder of Bravity Digitech, will share their views on issues related to data protection and digital trust.

A special session will focus on the use of AI in modern forensic investigations, discussing how the analysis of digital data can improve investigations and what role technology can play in preparing evidence admissible in court. Experts will also share their views on the use of emerging technologies such as drones, robotics and 3D printing in crime scene investigations.

On October 24, the dialogue will focus on national security, digital sovereignty and future technological capabilities. Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani will deliver a lecture on digital sovereignty and technology-driven national security. Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Member of NITI Aayog, will share his views on the role of national capabilities in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat-2047 through AI, quantum technology and deep-tech innovation.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Information Technology Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, will discuss initiatives to promote the IT sector and innovation in the state. National Cyber Security Coordinator Naveen Kumar Singh will share his views on cybersecurity, data protection and the secure adoption of emerging technologies.

Meanwhile, Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, Maharashtra, will speak about the challenges involving technology, governance and responsible public communication in the era of deepfakes. Dr. J.B.V. Reddy, Mission Director of the National Quantum Mission, will present an outline of the mission. This will be followed by various sessions on quantum innovation, cybersecurity, forensic science, legal compliance and technological skills.

Emphasis will also be placed on enhancing collaboration between academia and industry and preparing young people to meet future technological requirements.

The international dialogue will also feature a special interaction between students and industry experts. Topics will include cybersecurity in banking and financial services, the investigation process from the crime scene to the courtroom through real-life cases, prevention of cyber fraud in the insurance sector and the use of AI in industry.

In addition, discussions will cover the practical applications of quantum technology, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act), the security of smart devices, the role of the Chief Scientist in forensic laboratories and digital evidence related to cyberbullying. These sessions will provide students with an opportunity to understand real-world technological challenges, industry expectations and emerging career opportunities.

On October 25, the final day, deliberations will focus on changing patterns of cybercrime in the era of AI and quantum technology, emerging challenges to cybersecurity and strengthening India’s forensic ecosystem.

Discussions will also be held on the aspirations of young professionals and linking technical education with practical skills. Before the conclusion, a special session will be held on the recommendations arising from International Dialogue-26. Sanjeev Suman, Additional Director of UPSIFS; Upendra Giri, AI strategy expert; and other experts will share their views on future possibilities for collaboration.

At the closing ceremony, Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court will be the Chief Guest, while Asim Arun, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Government of Uttar Pradesh, will be the Guest of Honour.

The three-day event will provide a common platform for experts in technology, law and forensic science. It will offer an opportunity to exchange views on addressing cybersecurity challenges, the safe use of new technologies and preparing young people for the future.