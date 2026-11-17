UP CM Yogi Adityanath Releases 'Yogi Ki Paati' Coffee Table Book In Lucknow, Marks 50 Weeks Of Weekly Letters To 25 Crore Residents | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has released a coffee table book titled ‘Yogi Ki Paati’, marking the completion of 50 consecutive weeks of his weekly public communication initiative. He also virtually inaugurated an exhibition documenting the journey of the initiative at an event held at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg, on Monday.

Describing the initiative as more than a collection of letters or government messages, Yogi said it represents an emotional dialogue with the people of Uttar Pradesh. The weekly letters, addressed to approximately 25 crore residents, aim to connect the government directly with citizens and highlight issues that often remain outside mainstream discussions. The coffee table book brings together important messages and themes covered in the 50 weekly letters. These include farmers' welfare, women's safety and dignity, youth employment, education, healthcare, cultural heritage, infrastructure and social development.

Yogi emphasised that government welfare schemes must reach the last person in society and that ensuring access to benefits is the government's responsibility, not a favour.

During the event, the Chief Minister recalled his efforts for the Vantangiya community in Gorakhpur, saying thousands of families across 54 settlements have received citizenship and basic facilities since 2017. He also discussed initiatives for tribal communities, improvements in government schools and efforts to control encephalitis.

He highlighted that approximately 96 per cent of schools under the Basic Education Council now have essential infrastructure facilities, while benefits such as uniforms, books, bags and shoes are being provided to around 1.6 crore children through direct bank transfers.

The accompanying exhibition showcases the 50-week communication journey through photographs, messages and creative presentations. A seven-day cultural programme has also been planned, featuring themes such as Mitti Ki Paati for farmers, Beti Ki Paati for women's empowerment and Naujawan Ki Paati for youth and employment.

Through the initiative, the state government aims to combine public communication, social awareness and cultural outreach.