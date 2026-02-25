UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Warm, Emotional Welcome From Indian Diaspora In Tokyo | ANI

Tokyo/Lucknow: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath received an exceptionally warm and heartfelt welcome from members of the Indian community in Tokyo. The faces of the Indian diaspora lit up upon having the Chief Minister among them. With his arrival, the entire atmosphere at Tokyo Airport was filled with enthusiasm, warmth and a sense of pride.

The manner in which the diaspora welcomed him, with deep emotional connection and warmth, was not merely a formal event but a natural expression of their strong attachment to their country and home state. Even before the Chief Minister’s arrival, a large number of people gathered at the reception area of the airport, dressed in traditional Indian attire.

Most women were seen wearing salwar suits or sarees, while men appeared in kurta pyjama. Several individuals wore saffron coloured outfits to express their cultural affinity. A young girl welcomed the Chief Minister in accordance with Indian tradition by applying tilak on his forehead.

The excitement was clearly visible on the faces of the Indian diaspora upon seeing CM Yogi among them. People appeared eager to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister and to take photographs with him. One member of the diaspora presented him with a special poster depicting the spiritual ties between India and Japan, highlighting historical and cultural symbols of both countries. Another woman gifted the Chief Minister a handmade painting, which became a symbol of emotional respect and admiration.

Upon his arrival in Tokyo, Junichi Ishidara, Vice Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, also welcomed Chief Minister. The welcome was not merely a courtesy call but also a reflection of the strengthening strategic and cultural relations between India and Japan.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s Japan visit is part of an official tour of the two countries and marks his first official visit to Japan. For many members of the diaspora, the moment was especially significant as they witnessed the Chief Minister of their home state representing Uttar Pradesh on a global platform.

The diaspora community viewed this visit in connection with the prospects of development, investment and industrial cooperation in Uttar Pradesh. There was a visible sense of confidence among them that the visit would elevate economic and cultural partnership between India and Japan to new heights.

The warm reception extended to CM Yogi in Tokyo stood as proof that regardless of geographical distance, there is never any distance between hearts.