UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru On Martyrs’ Day | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the great revolutionaries Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Martyrs’ Day. The Chief Minister described their courage, dedication, and patriotism as truly inspiring.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on his social media account ‘X’ that the sacrifice of the immortal martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who ignited the flame of revolution, is a golden chapter in India’s history. Their courage, dedication, and spirit of patriotism will continue to inspire us with the ideal of ‘Nation Above All’ for centuries to come. On this Martyrs’ Day, he paid his humble tributes to the brave martyrs.