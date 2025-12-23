 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Kisan Samman Diwas, Hands Over Tractors To Farmers
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Kisan Samman Diwas, Hands Over Tractors To Farmers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Kisan Samman Diwas, Hands Over Tractors To Farmers

CM Yogi Adityanath presented tractor keys to Praveshika from Jalaun, Udham Singh from Shahjahanpur, Mukesh from Fatehpur, Shripal from Muzaffarnagar, and Jamaif Khan from Lakhimpur Kheri.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Kisan Samman Diwas, Hands Over Tractors To Farmers |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the ‘Kisan Samman Diwas’ organized on Tuesday on the 123rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also handed over tractor keys to five farmers and flagged off 25 tractors.

CM Yogi Adityanath presented tractor keys to Praveshika from Jalaun, Udham Singh from Shahjahanpur, Mukesh from Fatehpur, Shripal from Muzaffarnagar, and Jamaif Khan from Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Chief Minister also honoured the following

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹51 Crore Worth Hydroponic Weed, Drugs, Gold And Foreign Currency In Multiple Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹51 Crore Worth Hydroponic Weed, Drugs, Gold And Foreign Currency In Multiple Cases
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 68-Year-Old Prabhadevi Retired Woman Banker Duped Of ₹6.24 Lakh Through Fake ‘Bachat App’ Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 68-Year-Old Prabhadevi Retired Woman Banker Duped Of ₹6.24 Lakh Through Fake ‘Bachat App’ Scam; Case Registered
Russian Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Escort Work In Dubai; Arrested
Russian Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Escort Work In Dubai; Arrested
'I Really Don't Get Affected...': Gulshan Devaiah On Ranveer Singh's Kantara Controversy
'I Really Don't Get Affected...': Gulshan Devaiah On Ranveer Singh's Kantara Controversy

-Kamal Nath - Rice production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Bijendra Kumar Singh - Wheat production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Ashish Tiwari - Chickpea (chana) production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Ramkishun - Pea production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Hiralal - Mustard (Sarso) production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Randhir Singh -Pigeon Pea (Arhar) production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

Read Also
From Tractors To Tributes: CM Yogi Celebrates Kisan Samman Diwas In Lucknow
article-image

-Amresh Kumar - Sorghum (Jwar) production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Vishisht Mahila Kisan Award - Sandhya Singh (Rs. 75,000, shawl and certificate)

-FPO - Vikas Kumar Singh - Jaya Seeds Company Limited, Varanasi (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Kuldeep Mishra (Gonda) - FPO that supplied the maximum seeds to the Beej Vikas Nigam

-Horticultural Farming - Vikas Kumar Singh (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Agricultural Scientist - Dr Dheeraj Kumar Tiwari (Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Unnao)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Kisan Samman Diwas, Hands Over Tractors To Farmers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Kisan Samman Diwas, Hands Over Tractors To Farmers

From Tractors To Tributes: CM Yogi Celebrates Kisan Samman Diwas In Lucknow

From Tractors To Tributes: CM Yogi Celebrates Kisan Samman Diwas In Lucknow

Opposition Flags BLO Deaths During Electoral Roll Revision In Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Opposition Flags BLO Deaths During Electoral Roll Revision In Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Kuldeep Singh Sengar In Unnao Rape Case

Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Kuldeep Singh Sengar In Unnao Rape Case

Yogi Govt Tables ₹24,496.98 Crore Supplementary Budget In Assembly

Yogi Govt Tables ₹24,496.98 Crore Supplementary Budget In Assembly