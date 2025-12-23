UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Kisan Samman Diwas, Hands Over Tractors To Farmers |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the ‘Kisan Samman Diwas’ organized on Tuesday on the 123rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also handed over tractor keys to five farmers and flagged off 25 tractors.

CM Yogi Adityanath presented tractor keys to Praveshika from Jalaun, Udham Singh from Shahjahanpur, Mukesh from Fatehpur, Shripal from Muzaffarnagar, and Jamaif Khan from Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Chief Minister also honoured the following

-Kamal Nath - Rice production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Bijendra Kumar Singh - Wheat production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Ashish Tiwari - Chickpea (chana) production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Ramkishun - Pea production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Hiralal - Mustard (Sarso) production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Randhir Singh -Pigeon Pea (Arhar) production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Amresh Kumar - Sorghum (Jwar) production (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Vishisht Mahila Kisan Award - Sandhya Singh (Rs. 75,000, shawl and certificate)

-FPO - Vikas Kumar Singh - Jaya Seeds Company Limited, Varanasi (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Kuldeep Mishra (Gonda) - FPO that supplied the maximum seeds to the Beej Vikas Nigam

-Horticultural Farming - Vikas Kumar Singh (Rs. 1 lakh, certificate and shawl)

-Agricultural Scientist - Dr Dheeraj Kumar Tiwari (Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Unnao)