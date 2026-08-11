UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches ₹684-Crore Development Projects In Sant Kabir Nagar, Highlights Growth Initiatives | X - myogiadityanath

Sant Kabir Nagar, August 11: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 201 development projects worth more than ₹684 crore in the Khalilabad and Mehdawal Assembly constituencies of Sant Kabir Nagar.

The CM assured the people that, "You bless the Double Engine Government, and there will be no shortage in development works."

Thereafter, he spoke frankly about the two sides' perception of Sant Kabir.

He informed, "The Nirgun tradition saint Kabir spoke as much against Muslim fundamentalism as he did against Hindu fundamentalism, but Hindus worshipped him, while Muslims did not even want to touch him from a distance."

CM Yogi stated that this district is named after Sant Kabir. He strongly criticised those who spread caste divisions and had cautioned society against those who divide it. This is why, hundreds of years later, his words continue to guide society even today. Sant Kabir Das had come to Maghar to fight against hypocrisy. There was a belief among people that one would attain hell if one died in Maghar, but he said that heaven and hell depend on one's deeds. A person who performs good deeds, works for public welfare, follows good conduct and fulfils his duties can attain heaven anywhere. He proved that this too is a land where one can attain heaven.

Taking Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to task, the Chief Minister remarked, "I do not know whether these people are even educated or not. Their ridiculous statements themselves put them in the dock. The figures themselves tell the story of development and change in the country. Before 2014, there were 16 IITs in the country, today there are 23, an increase of 44 per cent. The number of IIMs has increased from 13 to 22, an increase of 69 per cent. Before 2014, there was no such system as Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas in existence."

He added by saying, "Today, 600 centres are being operated across the country. Work is continuously underway to expand the network through the National Skill Development Mission. Before 2014, there were 7 AIIMS, today there are 23. The number of medical colleges has increased from 431 to 818, an increase of 93 per cent, while MBBS seats have increased from 51,348 to 1,28,926, an increase of 151 per cent. There were 31,185 medical college PG seats before 2014, while today there are 85,822, an increase of 175 per cent."

He further informed, from 1947 to 2014, 47.15 crore jobs were created in the country. Under the Modi Government, with an increase of 17.18 crore, this figure has reached 64.33 crore. Before 2014, there were fewer than 500 startups, while now there are more than 2.23 lakh. A new ecosystem for startups has been created in the country. Until 2014, there were four unicorns in the country, today their number has reached 125.

The CM stated that Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi are only doing politics. Before 2014, their parties did not even take an interest in building medical colleges, so where could a child have taken admission? During their time, jobs were looted, but now if anyone plays with the future of the youth, their property will be confiscated and they will be sentenced to life imprisonment. The policy of zero tolerance will be visible here as well.

He said, "We have 56-60 per cent youth power in the form of demographic dividend. The Double Engine Government has expanded its work for their skilling. Skilling of youth, employment, the startup ecosystem, IITs, AIIMS, medical colleges and skill development centres have become means of brightening the future of the youth."

Extending greetings to the people of the state on Sawan Shivratri, the Chief Minister said that there is a huge crowd at all Shiva temples across the state. At Tameshwarnath Dham in Sant Kabir Nagar, Baba Augharnath in Meerut, Dudheshwar Mahadev Temple in Ghaziabad, Pura Mahadev in Baghpat, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Markandeya Mahadev Temple in Varanasi, lakhs of devotees are performing Jalabhishek of Devadhidev Mahadev and offering their devotion.

The Chief Minister stated, "The Double Engine Government has constructed and beautified the Sant Kabir Academy in Maghar. Research related to various aspects associated with Sant Kabir has been expanded. Changing Sant Kabir Nagar is telling the story of a changing Uttar Pradesh. Bringing change in the lives of the common people through development works and ensuring the development of the area, development block, Assembly constituency and district is the sentiment of our public representatives."

He further added, we will become the charioteers of a self-reliant and Viksit Uttar Pradesh by bringing progress to the lives of the common people and touching new milestones of prosperity, so that before 2047, the country can realise the vision of a Viksit and Aatma-nirbhar Bharat.

The CM further informed, "The spinning mill was shut down due to the corrupt conduct of Congress and SP. An action plan to restart it is now being initiated. This season used to be a cause of fear and terror for children in Gorakhpur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Balrampur, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Every mother remained apprehensive that encephalitis (Navki disease) might swallow any child."

He continues by saying, Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which formed the government four times, could do nothing, but we eliminated this disease. Just as no mafia can play with the future of a young person, encephalitis is no longer there either. Congress and SP made Uttar Pradesh 'BIMARU'. The common people, youth and children had to bear the consequences of their sins and corruption. They used to die prematurely. We eliminated the disease as well as the mafia.

Discussing the situation that had deteriorated before 2017, the CM said, "During festivals, I sometimes had to come to Khalilabad, Mehdawal and Dhanghata to ensure the smooth conduct of Durga Puja pandals, idol immersions and Ram Navami processions, but now I can see from Lucknow itself that the pandals and idols are safe. Now no goon can harass daughters or traders, because he knows that he will either go to jail or hell. There was money earlier too, but it was not spent on the Sant Kabir Academy, rather it was spent on the boundary wall of graveyards."

जनपद संत कबीर नगर में ₹684 करोड़ से अधिक लागत की 201 जनकल्याणकारी परियोजनाओं के लोकार्पण एवं शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में... https://t.co/TmpiZ7ehf2 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 11, 2026

The CM informed, "We have faith in Devadhidev. We respect our heritage, which is why there is talk of the Tameshwar Nath Corridor. Along with providing compensation to the affected people, we will also make arrangements to rehabilitate them. With their cooperation, a magnificent Dham will be constructed for future generations. We have told the Department of Religious Works to seek the proposal quickly and undertake work for the damaged Baijunath Dham Temple. Only a government that respects your faith will be able to undertake this work. Those who have no sense of respect used to misappropriate scholarships, loot development works and jobs for the youth, and commit corruption in schemes for farmers."

Showing a mirror to SP and Congress leaders, the CM stated, "In 9 years, 95,000 families in Sant Kabir Nagar received houses. Toilets were constructed in the homes of three and a half lakh poor people. 3 lakh farmers received the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. People are receiving the benefits of old-age, Divyangjan and destitute women pensions. In the state, 1.10 crore families are receiving the facility. Roads, bypasses, bus stations and the railway line from Bahraich via Bansi to Khalilabad, all these are the foundations of development. This will provide better connectivity. As soon as the land bank is prepared, the Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar."

The CM asked SP and Congress leaders, "What they had done during their tenure. When a poor person's child used to die of illness, you remained silent. You did not even stir. Earlier, there was BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, today AIIMS has also been established. Medical colleges have been established in Kushinagar, Deoria, Maharajganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich, Gonda, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Sonbhadra and other districts. When the intention is clear, policy is formulated and construction also takes place. When children were given a platform, they studied here and are now working here. More than 50,000 youth have received jobs and employment in GIDA, Gorakhpur. Skill development centres are being established."

On this occasion, Minister of State in the state government Vijaylakshmi Gautam, MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari, Anil Tripathi, Ganesh Chandra Chauhan, Legislative Council members Subhash Yaduvansh and Santosh Singh, former MP Ashtabhuja Shukla, Indrajeet Mishra, Praveen Nishad, District Panchayat Administrator Baliram Yadav, BJP District President Neetu Singh and others were present.