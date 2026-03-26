UP CM Yogi Adityanath Interacts With 200 People, Listens To Complaints In Janata Darshan | ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Gorakhpur, met people and listened to their problems at the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple on Thursday morning. Chief Minister directed officials to ensure prompt resolution of every public grievance. There should be no negligence in addressing complaints with sensitivity and ensuring satisfactory disposal.

Assuring the people present at the Janata Darshan, Chief Minister said, do not worry. The government will ensure effective action on every problem.

During the Janata Darshan, CM Yogi met around 200 people. Chief Minister himself went up to all the people seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan and listened to their problems one by one in detail.

He took their applications and gave necessary directions to the officials present for resolving the issues. For the resolution of problems related to different matters, he referred the applications to the concerned administrative and police officials and instructed that all issues must be resolved in a time-bound, impartial, and satisfactory manner.

On complaints related to crime and illegal land encroachment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if any influential person forcibly occupies someone’s land, strict action must be taken against them. Those who displace the poor must not be spared. The rightful ownership of the poor over their property must be ensured.

Cases related to family disputes were also brought up during the Janata Darshan. On this, Chief Minister directed that dialogue should first be established between both parties, and if the matter is not resolved, appropriate legal action should be taken.

As in previous Janata Darshans, some people came seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. Chief Minister assured them that no one’s treatment will stop due to lack of funds.

He directed officials that for those in need, the administration should promptly prepare and provide an estimate for advanced treatment. As soon as the estimate is received, the government will immediately provide the required funds.

Some women had come with their children during the Janata Darshan. Chief Minister showed affection to these children and blessed them, also giving them chocolates.

During his stay at Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath followed his traditional routine. In the morning, he performed rituals at Shivavatar Guru Gorakhnath at the temple and paid respects at the samadhi of his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath.

Whenever CM Yogi is at the Gorakhnath Temple, Gau Sewa remains an integral part of his routine. On Thursday morning, while touring the temple premises, he visited the temple cowshed and spent some time there. At the cowshed, CM gently caressed the cattle, showed them affection, and fed them jaggery with his own hands.