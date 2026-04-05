UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Bharatendu Natya Academy Renovation, Honours Artists, Releases Rangved Magazine

Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Bharatendu Natya Academy Renovation, Honours Artists, Releases Rangved Magazine |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the renovation work of the entire building and two auditoriums of the Bharatendu Natya Academy. He also felicitated artists and former students, released the Rangved magazine, and visited an exhibition there.

The Chief Minister also watched a theatrical presentation based on the novel Anand Math written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Earlier, the Chairman of Bharatendu Natya Academy, Dr. Rati Shankar Tripathi, welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with an angavastram and a memento.

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A young girl who came onto the stage sought the Chief Minister’s blessings by touching his feet. The CM encouraged her and gave her a chocolate.

Those honoured by the Chief Minister:

Kiran Bisaria, Lakhimpur Kheri

Padma Shri Ramgopal Bajaj, New Delhi

Padma Shri Dr. Anil Rastogi, Lucknow

Prof. Ajay Malkani, Ranchi

Ravishankar Khare, Gorakhpur

Chitra Mohan, Prayagraj

Manju Brajnandan Sharma, Saharanpur

Munish Sappal, Mumbai

Dr. Devendra Kumar Tripathi, Prayagraj

Dr. Ajit Saigal, Varanasi

Rakesh Nigam, Lucknow

Pramod Singh Rana, Agra

Alok Pandey, Shahjahanpur

Kushal Dubey, Jaunpur

Rakesh Pandey, Bhadohi