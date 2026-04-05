UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Bharatendu Natya Academy Renovation, Honours Artists, Releases Rangved Magazine

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the renovation work of the entire building and two auditoriums of the Bharatendu Natya Academy. He also felicitated artists and former students, released the Rangved magazine, and visited an exhibition there.
The Chief Minister also watched a theatrical presentation based on the novel Anand Math written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
Earlier, the Chairman of Bharatendu Natya Academy, Dr. Rati Shankar Tripathi, welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with an angavastram and a memento.
A young girl who came onto the stage sought the Chief Minister’s blessings by touching his feet. The CM encouraged her and gave her a chocolate.
Those honoured by the Chief Minister:
Kiran Bisaria, Lakhimpur Kheri
Padma Shri Ramgopal Bajaj, New Delhi
Padma Shri Dr. Anil Rastogi, Lucknow
Prof. Ajay Malkani, Ranchi
Ravishankar Khare, Gorakhpur
Chitra Mohan, Prayagraj
Manju Brajnandan Sharma, Saharanpur
Munish Sappal, Mumbai
Dr. Devendra Kumar Tripathi, Prayagraj
Dr. Ajit Saigal, Varanasi
Rakesh Nigam, Lucknow
Pramod Singh Rana, Agra
Alok Pandey, Shahjahanpur
Kushal Dubey, Jaunpur
Rakesh Pandey, Bhadohi