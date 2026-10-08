UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Appointment Letters To 15 Athletes As 470 Sportspersons Join Police | X

Lucknow, October 8: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented appointment letters on stage to 15 sportspersons who have brought laurels to the state through their talent and hard work on the sporting field. While inducting these athletes, who have excelled at national and international levels in various sports, into government service, the Chief Minister wished them a bright future. The appointees include sportspersons from various districts of Uttar Pradesh, as well as Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Those who received appointment letters

- Ice Prajapati of Kushinagar - Boxing

- Shardul Vihan of Meerut - Shooting

- Aamir Ali of Lucknow - Hockey

- Himanshu Tiwari of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand - Badminton

- Mohit Pal of Moradabad - Shooting

- Ananya Rai of Ghazipur - Volleyball

- Ragini Marko of Jabalpur - Archery

- Tanya Chaudhary of Bhadohi - Athletics

- Suhani Rajput of Bareilly - Weightlifting

- Tanu Bharti of Lucknow - Cycling

- Pranay Sharma of Delhi - Karate

- Abhishek Yadav of Varanasi - Boxing

- Amaresh of Muzaffarnagar - Kabaddi

- Pratima Saroj of Gorakhpur - Hockey

- Abhay Singh Rathore of Lucknow - Boxing

The game is not over yet; opportunity to win medals alongside police service: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Appointment letter distribution ceremonies are held regularly, but the joy and pride of presenting appointment letters to sportspersons who have enhanced the honour of the country and the state is special. The athletes have brought glory to the state and the country through their sporting achievements and will now have the opportunity to serve the people through the police service. This marks the beginning of a new responsibility and a new role for them."

The Deputy Chief Minister told the newly selected sportspersons that their talent in sports had given them the opportunity to join the police service, but their sporting journey was not over yet. Alongside their police service, they would continue to have the opportunity to bring greater glory to the country and the state on the sporting field. He added, "The improved law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh is being discussed across the country today, and becoming part of the police service at such a time is a matter of pride."

Yogi govt providing recognition and employment to sporting talent: Sports Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Sports and Youth Welfare Girish Chandra Yadav said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a new sporting culture has emerged in the state. The government has taken significant steps to fulfil the long-standing demands of sportspersons by providing them recognition, employment, better training and world-class facilities."

He added, "Whether it is the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Olympics, Paralympics or other international competitions, the state government has ensured government jobs and prize money for medal-winning sportspersons from Uttar Pradesh. There has also been a significant increase in the prize money awarded to athletes."

Posts that were earlier filled through examinations conducted by the respective service commissions have been brought outside the commissions' purview, enabling skilled sportspersons to be recruited directly. So far, 17 such sportspersons have been given direct appointments. Sportspersons have also been appointed to higher posts in accordance with their achievements. By providing athletes opportunities in important positions such as Deputy Superintendent of Police and District Panchayati Raj Officer, the government has made it clear that sporting talent will have a respected place in government service as well.

Skilled sportspersons are global ambassadors of Uttar Pradesh and UP Police: DGP

DGP Rajeev Krishna said, "Under the policy of providing recognition and opportunities to skilled sportspersons in the Uttar Pradesh Police, 470 talented athletes are set to become part of the police family. These include 427 sportspersons appointed as Constables in Civil Police and PAC, and 43 sportspersons appointed as Sub-Inspectors in Civil Police."

Since 2022, as many as 950 skilled sportspersons have been recruited into the Uttar Pradesh Police. This is not merely a recruitment figure, but evidence of an effective system for recognising sporting talent, providing opportunities and connecting athletes with public service.

He said, "Sports and police service share a deep connection. Sports develop discipline, team spirit, leadership, perseverance, fitness and the ability to make sound decisions under pressure, all of which are essential qualities for police service as well. When athletes win on the field, they enhance the pride of the Uttar Pradesh Police, while their conduct in uniform strengthens public trust."

The state has introduced provisions for skilled sportspersons that include recruitment as well as out-of-turn promotions for outstanding performance and direct appointment up to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police for top achievements.

So far, 14 out-of-turn promotions have been granted to skilled sportspersons to the posts of Inspector/Company Commander, PAC, including five women and nine men. Similarly, 59 out-of-turn promotions have been granted to the posts of Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander, including 21 women and 38 men. As many as 440 out-of-turn promotions have also been granted to the posts of Head Constable, Civil Police/PAC.

He added, "Sportspersons of the Uttar Pradesh Police have won 1,105 medals in national, international and All India Police competitions over the past decade. At the World Police and Fire Games-2025, UP Police sportspersons delivered a historic performance by winning 95 medals."

The DGP said, "Whenever a sportsperson wins a medal on the field, the name of the Uttar Pradesh Police, Uttar Pradesh and the country is also brought glory. Therefore, skilled sportspersons are not merely a source of pride for the police organisation, but also global ambassadors of Uttar Pradesh and the Uttar Pradesh Police."