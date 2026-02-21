UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Budget, Says Promises Now Turn Into Results |

Lucknow: While participating in the discussion on the Budget 2026-27, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "During the government of Samajwadi Party, announcements used to be big but rarely delivered results. At present, the government not only made promises but also implemented them on the ground."

CM emphasized that his government has played a major role in changing the perception of Uttar Pradesh and instilling confidence among its people so that they can proudly say, both within the country and abroad, that they belong to India’s most populous state. Today, citizens of Uttar Pradesh are viewed with respect everywhere and leading industrialists from across the country and the world are eager to invest in the state. Everything is transparent, with no scope for 'pick and choose.'

Chief Minister said that all systems in the state are now being run under a well-defined policy framework. Highlighting the importance of data, he said it plays a crucial role in the formulation and implementation of government schemes and it was also instrumental in eliminating encephalitis. Referring to school dropout rates, he said that during Samajwadi Party government, the dropout rate in primary schools was around 6-7 percent, whereas the present government has reduced it to between zero and three percent.

He said, "In the first phase, two composite schools are being established in each district, with plans to extend this model to the Nyaya Panchayat level. A total of 8,000 composite schools will be built in 8,000 Nyaya Panchayats. One hundred and fifty schools were sanctioned in the previous budget and another 150 have been provided for in this budget. Spread over 12 to 15 acres, these campuses will offer education from pre-primary to Class 12 under one roof. Along with education, students will receive skill development training and access to quality sports facilities." He remarked that previous governments had not thought in this direction.

Responding to allegations that teachers do not teach, CM said such claims are baseless. He added that he personally greets teachers with respect whenever he meets them and believes that everyone should hold teachers in high esteem. He announced that cashless medical facilities will be provided to all teachers (basic, secondary and higher education) as well as non-teaching staff.

Chief Minister said, "Earlier, benefits such as Samajwadi Pension were limited to a particular political cadre, whereas the present government does not discriminate and treats everyone equally. The same inclusive approach has been adopted in governance."

He noted that data has also played a major role in reducing dropout rates among girls, which was the reason behind the formation of the State Data Authority. Uttar Pradesh is moving forward to become a hub for data centers, with a target of developing data center capacity of 5 gigawatts by 2030. Work has begun on establishing four to five major data center clusters, which will help develop a high-tech ecosystem and generate employment. A provision of ₹100 crore has been made in this budget for the formation of the State Data Authority.

Chief Minister said, "Making people manually load and unload heavy goods is inhumane and robotics is being used as an alternative. Drones are being used to spray pesticides in fields, protecting farmers from harmful exposure. The state has moved forward by signing an MoU with IIT Kanpur to establish a Center of Excellence. A provision of ₹100 crore has been made for launching the Robotics Mission."

Chief Minister made a major announcement for the youth in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), stating that the government will work to provide free AI access to 2.5 million young people. The government will train youth in robotics, drone technology, AI, data science and machine learning. Plans include establishing AI hubs for startups and innovation and promoting AI-based startups in education, healthcare and agriculture.

Through AI, farmers will receive weather updates, soil health analysis and early warnings about pest attacks on crops. Youth will also be prepared for opportunities in e-commerce through these initiatives.

The Chief Minister said, "The government is working toward achieving over 50% urbanization. City Economic Regions are being developed, including a State Capital Region around Lucknow and neighboring districts, which will be developed as a City Economic Zone. Another zone will be developed from Kashi to Vindhyachal, covering multiple districts, as an economic zone. Financial provisions for these initiatives have been made in the current budget.

He added that the government is advancing programs in line with the principle of public trust (Jan Vishwas). Ease of doing business remains a top priority, with simplified licensing and registration processes requiring only a single page and one affidavit. During the COVID period, the licensing process for MSMEs was streamlined significantly. The Jan Vishwas principle will now be implemented across 53 departments, with the State Transformation Commission designated as the nodal agency.