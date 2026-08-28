UP CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Steps Up Swine Flu Vigilance, Directs Health Officials To Ensure Preparedness | X

Lucknow, August 28: Yogi government has stepped up vigilance regarding the swine flu situation in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Health Department, District Magistrates and concerned departmental officials to continuously monitor the situation regarding swine flu and ensure medical arrangements. Chief Minister directed officials to regularly review swine flu cases in the state and ensure that there is no negligence at any level.

Chief Minister has directed that adequate preparations be ensured in hospitals for the treatment of patients. He said that isolation wards, essential medicines, testing kits, treatment and other necessary arrangements should be available in sufficient quantities at all concerned hospitals, so that patients can receive immediate treatment whenever required.

CM Yogi directed District Magistrates and Health Department officials to exercise special vigilance in their respective districts and regularly review health arrangements. He also directed that information about any possible change in the swine flu situation be immediately conveyed to the highest level in the government.

Chief Minister has appealed to the people of the state not to ignore possible symptoms of swine flu. There is no need for anyone to panic. If symptoms appear, seek medical advice in time and get the necessary tests done. Timely testing and treatment can help prevent serious effects of the disease. Chief Minister has clearly directed officials that there should be no shortage of health services or treatment for patients.