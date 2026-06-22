UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Welfare Benefits To Beneficiaries Of Multiple Govt Schemes In Hamirpur

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Hamirpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered floral tributes at the statue and samadhi site of Swami Brahmanand at Swami Brahmanand Degree College. The Chief Minister also distributed cheques, keys, certificates and other benefits to beneficiaries of various government schemes from the programme stage.

Beneficiaries of various schemes

Krishna Kumar - Cheque worth ₹10 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana

Chandrabhan - Cheque worth ₹2 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

Sushila - Cheque worth ₹2,000

Varsha - Cheque worth ₹1,000 under the Janani Suraksha Yojana

Poonam - Cheque worth ₹5,000 under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana

Kamlesh Kumari - Cheque worth ₹1.20 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)

Preeti Rajput/Neelu Verma - Cheque worth over ₹6.30 crore under CCL for 105 Self-Help Groups under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission

Sangeeta - Cheque worth ₹5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana

Pawan Kumari - Key under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)

Bhagwati Soni - Ayushman Card

Shyambabu - Tool Kit under ODOP

Ayush - Laptop under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana