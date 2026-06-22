UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Welfare Benefits To Beneficiaries Of Multiple Govt Schemes In Hamirpur

Hamirpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered floral tributes at the statue and samadhi site of Swami Brahmanand at Swami Brahmanand Degree College. The Chief Minister also distributed cheques, keys, certificates and other benefits to beneficiaries of various government schemes from the programme stage.
Beneficiaries of various schemes
Krishna Kumar - Cheque worth ₹10 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana
Chandrabhan - Cheque worth ₹2 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan
Sushila - Cheque worth ₹2,000
Varsha - Cheque worth ₹1,000 under the Janani Suraksha Yojana
Poonam - Cheque worth ₹5,000 under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana
Kamlesh Kumari - Cheque worth ₹1.20 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)
Preeti Rajput/Neelu Verma - Cheque worth over ₹6.30 crore under CCL for 105 Self-Help Groups under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission
Sangeeta - Cheque worth ₹5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana
Pawan Kumari - Key under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)
Bhagwati Soni - Ayushman Card
Shyambabu - Tool Kit under ODOP
Ayush - Laptop under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana