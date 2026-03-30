UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Smartphones, Boosts Anganwadi Digital Transformation Across Uttar Pradesh | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, through a grand program organized at Lok Bhavan, took a major step towards making the Anganwadi system of Uttar Pradesh digital, empowered and modern. On this occasion, he distributed smartphones to 69,804 Anganwadi workers and supervisors and appointment letters to 18,440 workers and helpers. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation for various child development and women welfare projects costing more than ₹450 crore.

At the event, CM Yogi distributed 69,804 smartphones to Anganwadi workers and supervisors across the state. This initiative is an important step towards making Anganwadi services fully digital and transparent. Through smartphones, nutrition tracking, updating children's data, monitoring pregnant women and real-time implementation of government schemes will now be possible.

At the event, CM distributed appointment letters to 18,440 Anganwadi workers and helpers. This recruitment will fill vacant posts and further strengthen the service system. CM handed over appointment letters on stage to selected candidates from Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sidhauli, Gosainganj and other districts, also conveying a message of a transparent recruitment process.

Chief Minister distributed modern equipment such as stadiometers, infantometers and weighing scales to Anganwadi workers. Across the state, 10,553 infantometers, 133,282 stadiometers and 58,237 mother-child weighing scales are being provided. These devices will enable accurate monitoring of children's height, length and weight, ensuring timely identification and treatment of malnutrition.

In the state, 23,697 Anganwadi centers have been developed as 'Saksham Anganwadi', with an expenditure of ₹236 crore. These centers have been equipped with LED screens, RO machines, ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) kits and modern furniture. These centers are no longer limited to nutrition distribution but are becoming hubs for children's holistic development, education, health and mental growth.

Today, in all 75 districts of UP, 897 child development projects are being operated through about 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centers. The government's goal is to equip all these centers in a phased manner with smart, digital and modern facilities so that quality services can reach every child and every mother. The program emphasized that a healthy childhood is the foundation of a strong nation. Through proper nutrition, early education and adequate care, holistic development of children is being ensured. Today, Anganwadi centers are providing a safe, inspiring and play-based environment, which is essential for children's mental and physical development.

CM personally handed over appointment letters, smartphones and devices-

▪️ During the appointment letter distribution program, CM gave appointment letters to Anganwadi workers including Meera Devi (Rae Bareli), Mahima (Amethi), Shahrunisha (Sidhauli), Shailu Singh (Gosainganj), Kiran, Subhashini and Menka Pal of Bakshi Ka Talab. Among the helpers, appointment letters were given to Subhashini, Menka Pal, Manju Singh, Muskan Sonkar and Ruma Devi.

▪️ Under the distribution of 69,804 smartphones, CM presented smartphones on stage to Anganwadi workers from Lucknow including Asha Yadav, Preeti Saini, Amita Mishra, Archana Rawat, Maya Devi, Sunita Rastogi, Nidhi Jaiswal, Meena Shukla, Priya Pal and Neha Bharti. Among the supervisors, Poonam Rai, Aruna Vajpayee, Meenu Devi, Rumi Rani and Usha Devi were also honored with smartphones.

▪️ Chief Minister distributed growth monitoring devices (including stadiometers, infantometers and weighing scales) to Anganwadi workers and helpers from the stage. These included Nahid Parveen, Savitri, Yutika Singh, Radha Pandey, Aastha Pal, Anita, Neelu Rawat, Rajrani, Beena Mishra and Rekha Mishra.