UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Timely Preparations For Kharif-2026 Across Uttar Pradesh | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed various proposed action plans of the Agriculture Department and directed that all preparations for Kharif-2026 be completed on time and farmers be provided quality seeds, fertilisers and technical assistance in a timely manner.

He said, “Special focus should be laid on increasing farmers’ income by promoting modern technology, transparent systems and crop diversification in the agriculture sector.”

The Chief Minister said, “Considering changing weather and climate conditions, cultivation of pulses, oilseeds and Shree Anna should be encouraged.”

He directed officials to keep advance action plans ready for drought-prone areas and ensure availability of alternative crop seeds to farmers whenever required. He also directed that the Agriculture Department should organise an international exhibition showcasing its specialties on the lines of the UP International Trade Show.

It was informed in the meeting that a target has been set for 110.65 lakh hectares area coverage and 302.62 lakh metric tonnes production in Kharif-2026. The target for paddy production has been fixed at 224.25 lakh metric tonnes, while production targets for bajra, maize, arhar and groundnut have also been increased.

It was informed that a target of distributing 2.29 lakh quintals of seeds has been fixed for Kharif-2026, out of which 1.26 lakh quintals of seeds had already been made available till May 24, 2026. A target of distributing 80 thousand quintals of paddy seeds has been set.

The Chief Minister said that farmers should be provided technical agricultural advice from time to time. He directed that information should reach farmers through text messages, social media, Doordarshan, Akashvani and other mediums. He also stressed promoting short-duration and drought-resistant crop varieties.

The Chief Minister said, “From the coming month of June, chaupal programmes will be organised in all development blocks. Farmer fairs should also be organised along with these chaupals. Efforts should be made to ensure farmers get benefits of every scheme and are connected with progressive farming practices.”

The Chief Minister also said, “Cleanliness should be ensured around all universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, mandis and warehouses under the Agriculture Department and these facilities should be painted wherever necessary. Proper connectivity to these centres should also be ensured.”

It was informed in the meeting that around 18 to 20 districts of the state are sensitive from the drought point of view. Considering the possibility of impact on around 10 lakh hectares area of paddy and groundnut crops, arrangements are being made for additional seeds of pulses, oilseeds and Shree Anna crops.

The Chief Minister directed officials to speed up the process of starting the proposed Seed Park in Lucknow. Reviewing availability and distribution of fertilisers, he directed that effective control be maintained over hoarding, black marketing and diversion of fertilisers.

He also stressed balanced use of fertilisers and promotion of organic alternatives. It was informed that till May 24, 2026, 36.44 lakh metric tonnes fertilisers were available in the state and 28.26 lakh metric tonnes fertilisers were in available stock position. Under the fertiliser enforcement campaign, 4025 raids were conducted, 81 licences were suspended and 9 FIRs were registered.

The Chief Minister instructed that the use of digital technology in agricultural schemes should be further increased.

He said, “Farmers should get benefits of schemes through transparent and simple processes.”

It was informed that under the AgriStack scheme, farmer registry of more than 2.29 crore farmers had been completed till May 24, 2026. Farmers can also register through the farmer portal and mobile app.

Directing promotion of natural farming and Shree Anna production, the Chief Minister said, “Effective implementation of such schemes should be ensured in water-stressed areas including Bundelkhand.”

It was informed that cow-based natural farming programmes are being operated in all development blocks of Bundelkhand. During the year 2025-26, chemical-free farming was carried out in 23,500 hectares area and 21,934 farmers were trained.

The Chief Minister directed that maize production should be promoted and coordination with industries linked to it be strengthened. He stressed providing technical support, training and marketing facilities to farmers. It was informed that in the year 2026-27, maize cultivation area is estimated to be 11.39 lakh hectares and a target of 32.84 lakh metric tonnes production has been fixed by 2027-28.

Reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Chief Minister said, “Eligible farmers should get benefits of the schemes on time and settlement of insurance claims should be expedited.”

It was informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, more than Rs 99,032 crore has so far been distributed to farmers of the state. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, compensation of Rs 6454.57 crore has been provided to 80.61 lakh farmers from 2016-17 to 2025-26.

Stressing agricultural exports, the Chief Minister said products should be prepared keeping global standards in mind. Reviewing plans of mandi committees, he said mandi committees should be made modern, transparent and farmer-friendly and the agricultural marketing system should be further strengthened.