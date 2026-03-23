UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Soldiers Families Support During Janata Darshan, Resolves Grievances Promptly

ANI

Lucknow: “You should serve the nation without any worry. The service, convenience, security, and dignity of your family, as well as the 25 crore people of the state, are the government’s responsibility. The government has been serious about this from day one.” These were the words of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing soldiers who attended the ‘Janata Darshan’ on Monday.

CM Yogi listened to the problems of the soldiers and assured them to return home without worry, stating that the government would ensure proper resolution of every issue.

Cases related to policing, land disputes, financial assistance, and transfers from various districts were also presented during the ‘Janata Darshan’. CM Yogi Adityanath heard each case individually, accepted applications, and directed officials to resolve them within a fixed timeframe.

Several soldiers from different districts also attended the ‘Janata Darshan’, some of whom had land-related disputes. CM Yogi collected their applications and instructed local district administration and police officials to directly contact personnel deployed on the borders and in internal security duties. He directed them to ensure timely and fair resolution of their issues under all circumstances and to satisfy the affected families.

Cases related to policing, land disputes, financial assistance, and transfers were also brought forward during the event. While accepting applications from the affected individuals, Yogi Adityanath instructed that land disputes be resolved as per rules after hearing all parties.

In cases seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, CM Yogi advised the families of patients to obtain a cost estimate from the hospital while applying for aid. He emphasized that the government is committed to helping every section of society.

“You take care of the patient and leave the worry of treatment to the government. The government will provide full support. No one’s treatment will be halted due to lack of funds,” said Yogi Adityanath.