UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Hike In 3 Police Allowances On Police Commemoration Day 2026 | X

Lucknow, October 21: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Police Commemoration Day 2026, announced three significant increases in police personnel allowances during the commemorative parade in Lucknow on Wednesday. He stated, "Monthly motorcycle allowance for sub-inspectors and inspectors deployed on field duty is being increased from ₹700 to ₹1,000. The uniform allowance for officers of the PPS cadre will increase from ₹6,400 to ₹15,000. In addition, SIM allowance for constables and head constables deployed on field duty is being increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500."

On this occasion, CM laid a wreath at police martyrs' memorial to pay tribute to the immortal martyrs. Senior administrative and police officers and personnel subsequently also offered floral tributes and paid their respects to the brave martyrs. Paying homage to police personnel who made supreme sacrifice of their lives in the line of duty, CM stated, "Nation's debt to its martyrs can never be repaid. Alertness and dedication to duty of police personnel form the foundation for establishing the rule of law in the state."

CM observed, "A child reaching school safely, a daughter stepping out of her home without fear, a trader conducting business without apprehension and a citizen receiving assistance in a time of crisis may appear to be ordinary occurrences. However, behind these lies the continuous hard work, vigilance and extraordinary sense of responsibility of police personnel.

"When the entire country was celebrating Vijayadashami, families were sharing happiness and effigies of Ravana were being burnt at various places; police personnel were diligently performing their duties so that every citizen could enjoy the festival without fear.

"The names of martyrs are not merely inscribed on memorials; they remain etched in the moral consciousness of the nation. We may not know all the circumstances of their lives, but we can certainly understand the significance of their final decision. When the difficult moment came to choose between duty and personal aspirations, they gave priority to duty. Their courage makes us hold our heads high with pride, and our gratitude towards them reminds us of our own responsibilities."

Referring to the historical context of Police Commemoration Day, CM stated, "On October 21, 1943, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose established Azad Hind Government, giving a historic form to India's struggle for independence. On the same date in 1959, ten brave personnel of Central Reserve Police Force laid down their lives while bravely confronting a surprise attack by Chinese soldiers in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh.”

"On one hand is the history of the resolve for independence and on the other is the saga of supreme sacrifice made in defence of the nation. Both events inspire sacrifice, courage and dedication to duty. Observing Police Commemoration Day the day after Vijayadashami further deepens the message of good's victory over evil.”

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while dedicating the National Police Memorial to the nation in 2018, emphasized the importance of carrying the glorious history, courage and sacrifices of police forces to future generations. Every name inscribed on the memorial holds a story. A jawan may have planned a future with his family, cherished the dream of watching his child progress, or resolved to care for his parents. But when the call of duty came, they placed the security of the nation and society above their personal aspirations.”

"The Atal Ji government had initiated the construction of National Police Memorial, but the work was delayed due to political self-interest. Honoring the immortal martyrs of police is not confined to any political ideology; it is a matter of gratitude towards the nation."

Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government, CM remarked, "There was a time when a police station in-charge or an SP would think twice before taking action against a criminal, because the moment action was taken against a criminal, calls would start coming from the corridors of power. Within a few hours, they would take action against the officer instead of the criminal.”

"Instead of taking action against criminals, police were entangled in the personal work of people connected to those in power. Police station barracks were damp, with leaking tiled roofs. They tried to shut down PAC companies. Criminals openly brandished weapons, while police personnel had old and rusted weapons. Criminals had established a parallel rule, while the law remained a mute spectator.”

"Those who question police action, encounters and the policy of zero tolerance are the very people who are seen standing in support of dreaded mafia members and terrorists when they are killed. But when mafia bullets martyr an innocent police personnel, these people show no compassion to wipe the tears of his orphaned children. Nor did their compassion come forward when traders were kidnapped or dignity of our sisters and daughters was attacked. Today, criminals know where their final destination lies in Uttar Pradesh."

CM stated, "Earlier, thousands of posts in the police force lay vacant. The reason was not merely a lack of resources, but also a discriminatory policy of favoring some over others. Although a sub-inspector or inspector sat in the chair at a police station, decisions came from elsewhere.”

"Between 2012 and 2017, 815 riots took place in UP. Every riot affected a poor person's shop, a laborer's daily wages, and a child's education. Jawahar Bagh incident in Mathura is an example of this, where those occupying the land received protection, and Superintendent of Police Mukul Dwivedi and Station House Officer Santosh Yadav lost their lives."

CM stated, "After the government was formed in 2017, political shackles were removed from the police. The police were clearly told that protecting the poor, victims, traders and the dignity of our sisters and daughters was the highest priority. At the same time, a policy of zero tolerance must be adopted towards criminals, mafia elements and rioters who spread terror in society.”

"Police personnel remain deployed on the streets in the biting cold of winter, scorching heat of Jeth and heavy rainfall. If the police did not take strict action against the mafia, would any industrialist come to invest in Uttar Pradesh? In a state where 815 riots took place in five years, today nobody can even imagine riots. The history of riots has now been confined to books. UP has transformed from a state of unrest into a state of celebration.”

"Illegal assets worth more than ₹15,000 crore belonging to mafia elements have been seized. The government is building housing for the poor on land freed from mafia capture. Recently, the ground-breaking ceremony was performed in Prayagraj for the construction of 602 such flats."

Highlighting the changes made to the police system, CM stated, "The police Commissionerate system has been implemented in seven major cities of the state. Before 2017, UP Police could train only 6,000 police personnel at a time. Over the past nine years, it has increased this capacity to 60,000.”

"More than 2.26 lakh police personnel have been recruited in the state without bias or financial dealings, while the recruitment process for 35,000 posts is in its final stage. The number of women personnel in police force has increased from 10,000 to 45,000.”

"Under the Kushal Khiladi Yojana, 1,000 medal-winning athletes are serving in UP Police uniform. Athletes such as Parul Chaudhary in athletics, Arjun Deshwal in kabaddi, Deepti Sharma in cricket and Rajkumar Pal in hockey have won medals at the Asian Games and brought glory to the country and UP Police."

CM stated, "One of the country's most modern forensic institutes has been constructed in Lucknow on land freed from the mafia. Now, every district has a cyber police station and every police station has a cyber help desk. This has enhanced the capacity to act on cybercrime complaints, conduct investigations and provide assistance to victims."

"Previous governments used to advocate the withdrawal of cases against terrorists, whereas today Uttar Pradesh ATS has established new command centers from Deoband to the border districts. Action has been taken against anti-national forces, sleeper cells and infiltrators, breaking their strength."

"Actions by the STF against paper-leak mafias, those involved in the trade of poisonous liquor, notorious criminals who brandished AK-47s, dacoits and terrorists have demonstrated that nobody can be above the law in Uttar Pradesh."

CM stated, "Previous governments had shut down PAC companies in the name of appeasement politics. The present government has revived those companies and formed three new women PAC battalions named after Veerangana Uda Devi Pasi, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Kori, and Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi.”

"This has not only restored the glory of PAC but also enhanced the participation and capabilities of women police personnel. Under the salary package for police personnel and their families, five lakh cashless health cards have already been issued."

"The welfare of police personnel, better facilities and the availability of modern resources strengthen their morale and enable them to discharge their responsibilities more effectively."

CM stated, "The country remained shackled by colonial laws for a long time. Laws such as the British Police Act and Indian Penal Code were framed with the mindset of keeping Indian citizens enslaved and subjecting them to repression, rather than delivering justice to them."

"Forces seeking to preserve colonial thinking have continued to oppose every progressive step. Today, oppressive colonial laws have been abolished and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have been implemented. These laws aim to advance the justice system in line with Indian circumstances and citizens' needs.”

CM accused the Opposition of having focused only on building memorials for their own families while showing no concern for honoring and remembering brave soldiers. Honoring police martyrs is a matter of gratitude towards the nation and a responsibility to carry the memory of their sacrifices forward to future generations.

CM stated that 154 police personnel across the country had laid down their lives in the line of duty over the past year. The six police personnel from Uttar Pradesh were Sub-Inspector Satyabhan Singh, Sub-Inspector Mohit Kumar Yadav, Constable Ashok Kumar, Constable Pradeep Kumar, Fire Service Driver Veerpal Singh and Fireman Mohit Kumar.

Since 2017, 18 police personnel from Uttar Pradesh have been martyred and 1,953 police personnel have been injured in anti-crime operations. This year, the government posthumously awarded the President's Medal for Gallantry to martyred Inspector Sunil Kumar.

Under the police salary package, the government has so far provided assistance exceeding ₹ 425 crore to the dependants of martyrs. CM stated, "It is the government's responsibility to honor and assist the families of martyred police personnel. The sacrifice of police personnel reminds us of the extent of their dedication to protecting citizens and establishing the rule of law."

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, Director General of Police, PAC, Alok Singh, public representatives, administrative and police officers and the family members of martyrs were present at the program.