UP CM Yogi Adityanath Advises Police Personnel To Place Special Emphasis On Self-Discipline And Public Service | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday distributed appointment letters at Lok Bhavan to 930 Computer Operators (Grade-A) selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board under Mission Employment. He congratulated the selected candidates and thanked the Recruitment Board for completing the transparent recruitment process within the stipulated time.

The CM said, "All of you are the carriers of Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. For this, self-discipline is the most important aspect and you must maintain it. There should be alertness towards duty and seriousness in every task. Making reels during duty is indiscipline. No one should engage in any activity that makes them a subject of ridicule."

He expressed confidence that all newly selected candidates would deliver good performance with knowledge of modern technology and security standards of UP Police, while working with team spirit, transparency and impartiality.

The CM stated, "When UP Police placed public service at the center of its functioning, it earned a new reputation across the country. Now no one points fingers at UP Police. Ignoring the demands of time often leaves a person indecisive and ultimately scattered. The new identity of UP Police is not based merely on numbers. In the last 9 years, UP Police has worked at a rapid pace to achieve the goal of good governance envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, becoming an example of model policing. The newly selected personnel are going to have a major role as smart police personnel and digital warriors."

The CM referred to the period before 2017 and told the newly selected candidates that they would have been dependent on their parents at that time. At that age, one does not worry much, but look at newspapers, magazines and clippings from 10 years ago. Ask your parents and teachers what Uttar Pradesh was like before 2017 and what the law and order situation was. What was the public perception about the state and the police? On average, riots occurred every second or third day. Disturbances would take place before festivals and curfews would continue for months. Today, however, everyone is receiving security. No curfew has been imposed anywhere in UP for the last nine years.

He stated, "Discussions on implementing the Police Commissionerate System had been ongoing since 1972, but no one was able to implement it. The matter remained buried in files. After our government came to power, the Police Commissionerate System was implemented in seven districts. It is a part of police reform. Those who raise questions about the Commissionerate System are the ones who have no understanding of police reforms or policing. These are the same people who have no concern for the convenience and security of ordinary citizens."

The CM said, before 2017, even police officers were unsafe. In Moradabad, a DIG-rank officer was surrounded and assaulted by rioters, who left him assuming he was dead. Imagine, if IPS officers and senior police officials themselves were not safe in the state, then the safety of ordinary citizens, women, daughters, sisters and traders was merely an illusion.

He informed, "During that period, people of UP had stopped imagining any improvement. After the Double Engine Government came to power, action was initiated. Political pressure was also exerted to protect criminals, but the efforts of the government's prosecution wing resulted in such severe punishment for those criminals a few days ago that several generations of theirs would now think twice before committing crimes."

The CM said that we ensured transparency in the state's recruitment commissions and boards. Recently, the examination for 35,000 police constables was conducted, in which 28 lakh youths participated. Before that, the examination for 41,000 Home Guards was held. Without recommendations and without discrimination, the recruitment process of 2.25 lakh police personnel has been completed transparently over the last 9 years. This is the beginning of establishing the rule of law and achieving the goal of good governance.

He further informed, "When the government was formed in 2017, it was found that several lakh recruitments were pending, but various recruitment processes were stayed by the Supreme Court, High Court and other courts. I asked why the Recruitment Board was not meeting the expectations of the Hon'ble Courts. Once we initiated appropriate action, the Hon'ble Courts also permitted the recruitment process to proceed. When we started recruitment, we found that only 3,000 recruitments could be completed at a time, followed by 9 months of training. At that pace, it would have taken several decades. Therefore, we increased training capacity. As a result, all 60,244 police personnel were trained within Uttar Pradesh itself last year. Today, all of them are serving in the field."

The Chief Minister further continues, "Results came because we moved with speed. Whenever steps are taken, criticism follows, but one must move forward without fear. The police personnel on whom we rely to provide security to such a large population used to live in dilapidated barracks through winter, summer and monsoon. Their problems and facilities were ignored. Today, however, in 56 districts, the tallest buildings are likely to be UP Police barracks. These districts demonstrate that the state is no longer crawling, but running."

He added by saying, infrastructure facilities have been significantly strengthened in Uttar Pradesh Police. Earlier, there were only 4 forensic laboratories, but today the number has increased to 12. UP Police also has a Forensic Institute. 6 additional A-grade laboratories are under construction. Mobile forensic vans are available in every district, 3 in larger districts and 2 in smaller districts. Had these preparations not been made in advance, we would not have been able to implement the three new laws effectively.

He added, "Earlier, UP had only one Cyber Security Police Station. Today, all 75 districts have Cyber Police Stations and Cyber Help Desks. Numerous cases of cyber fraud are reported, and if information is received in time, the victims' money can be saved."

The CM told the candidates that in today's era, nothing remains hidden. In the vision of smart policing, you are going to play a major role as digital warriors. Earlier, when people from UP went outside the state in search of jobs, they were often ignored despite their qualifications. Today, employment opportunities within one's own state and district have become stronger. If there is a better opportunity elsewhere, no one can stop you from pursuing it.

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He said, "9 years ago, Uttar Pradesh had only 14,000 large factories. Today, there are 32,000 large factories, providing employment to lakhs of youth. The MSME sector had almost collapsed, but today 96 lakh MSME units have revived and created new employment opportunities. Local residents are now able to find work within UP according to their interests."

He added, the economy grows rapidly in a secure environment. In the last 9 years, Uttar Pradesh's economy as well as per capita income have increased by more than three times. People now want to come to UP in every sector. The newly selected candidates are fortunate to become part of the world's largest civil police force in a transformed Uttar Pradesh.

He told the newly selected candidates that from the recruitment process to appointment, there was no need for recommendations at any stage. You have progressed solely on merit. When there is no discrimination at any level, the government also expects honesty and dignified discharge of responsibilities from you. Unnecessary pendency and the tendency to postpone work must end. Had we also adopted the delaying approach of previous governments, recruitment, infrastructure facilities and training centers would never have been developed.

He added, "Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state, but has become the growth engine of the country's economy. UP is now counted among the top three states. In almost every scheme of the Government of India, Uttar Pradesh ranks either first or second. Results come only through collective efforts. You too must perform excellently in your respective fields to strengthen the identity that UP has earned."

On this occasion, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, Director General (Prisons) P.C. Meena, Director General (Recruitment Board) S.B. Shirodkar, ADG (Technical Services) Naveen Arora and others were present.