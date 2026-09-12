UP CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses A Press Conference At BJP State Office

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had neither a dynastic tradition nor any hereditary legacy. He had penance, spiritual discipline, struggle and a desire to accomplish something for the country. Today, the entire country is benefiting from his penance and spiritual discipline in the form of capable leadership. On October 7, Narendra Modi will complete 25 years as the head of government, first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister of the country. To express gratitude for this journey, the state government and the BJP organization will jointly conduct the statewide ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17."

At a press conference organized at the Bharatiya Janata Party state office, the Chief Minister shared the action plan for the campaign and stated, "September 17, the Prime Minister’s birthday, would be observed across the state as ‘Seva Diwas’. On this day, ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ will be lit in every gram panchayat, urban local body and important establishment. Through this, people across the state will pray for the Prime Minister’s long and healthy life. Fruit distribution will be organized in hospitals along with blood donation camps. BJP and Yuva Morcha workers will also participate in service programs."

The Chief Minister stated, "The Prime Minister’s journey from Badnagar to Kashi has also been linked with the campaign. 10 yatras will go from Badnagar to Kashi and 10 from Kashi to Badnagar. The yatras will arrive in Kashi carrying water from Badnagar, while the yatras will travel to Badnagar carrying holy water from 10 rivers of Uttar Pradesh. All the yatras will begin on September 17 and reach their destinations on October 7. Along the yatra routes, chaupal and public interaction programs will be held at four locations every day."

Under the campaign, ‘Seva Setu’ camps will be organized to provide benefits of government schemes to eligible people who have so far been deprived of them. The Chief Minister said, "There is a plan to organize camps for 6 to 7 days in every development block and at the urban local body of every district headquarters between September 29-30 and October 10. Eligible people will be registered at these camps for various schemes, including health schemes, pensions, housing, toilets and ration cards."

CM Yogi stated, "After registration, arrangements would be made to complete verification within two to three days and provide the concerned card or benefit of the scheme. The state has 826 development blocks and 762 urban local bodies. If needed, we'll run the campaign in two phases. We will ensure that an eligible person does not return after submitting an application, but is connected with the concerned scheme during the camp itself. Public representatives will also remain present at these camps."

He said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will organize three levels of competitions to ensure participation from children and youth. Painting competitions will be held for students from Classes 5 to 8, while essay writing competitions will be held for students from Classes 9 to 12. A speech competition will be organized for university and college students.

He said that the theme of these competitions will be ‘Atmanirbhar and Viksit Uttar Pradesh for Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat’. Selected students at the village, development block, and district levels will receive certificates. Selected children will also be given awards at the state-level event to be held on October 7.

The Chief Minister said he would personally participate in the program and honor the students.

The Chief Minister stated, "The ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’ program would also be conducted from September 17 to October 17. Cleanliness and service programs will be organized in slum settlements, at ghats, temples and other important public places. Ministers, public representatives, BJP office-bearers and the general public will participate in these programs."

He said programs such as ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, blood donation, health camps, voter awareness, Vocal for Local, Gau Seva, and career counseling for youth will also be linked with the campaign.

The Chief Minister said that, inspired by the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, people would contribute through these programs. A ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’ will also be organized by bringing together ITIs, polytechnics, technical institutions, universities and startups.

He said, "Before 2017, only 120 startups were operating in Uttar Pradesh, whereas their number has now increased to more than 24,000. Students and youth associated with Atal Tinkering Labs, incubator centers, as well as drones, robotics and space technology, will also be included in the challenge. Rangoli competitions will also be organized across the state on the theme ‘Rashtra Ke Rang, Seva Ke Rang Aur Rashtra Ke Sang’. The country’s major achievements will be showcased through rangoli at different locations. A ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’ program with elected representatives of panchayats and urban local bodies has also been proposed."

While listing the achievements of Prime Minister Modi’s tenure, the Chief Minister also targeted the Congress. He referred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statement that out of every hundred rupees sent from Delhi, only 15 rupees reached the poor.

He said, “This reflected the helplessness and predicament of the system at that time. Now, after Jan Dhan accounts and DBT, when one hundred rupees is sent from Delhi, the entire one hundred rupees reaches the beneficiary’s account.”

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India had moved out of the ‘Fragile Five’ and reached the world’s top five economies. Unprecedented work had been carried out in highways, expressways, railways, metros, airports, and waterways. Modern trains such as Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat had become the identity of New India. Along with the increase in the number of AIIMS, IITs, IIMs and other higher educational institutions, they had also expanded.

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Yogi also targeted the Congress on the issue of the country’s heritage. Citing the example of the Somnath temple, he said, "The then Congress government had opposed President Dr Rajendra Prasad attending a program organized there. For a long time, attempts were made to insult India’s heritage and keep the mindset of slavery alive in the minds of the people of the country. After 2014, India came out of this mindset."

Referring to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the construction of the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, and the grand and divine Kumbh, he said that Prime Minister Modi had taken heritage and development forward together.

The Chief Minister stated, "Due to the welfare schemes of the Central Government, 26 crore people in the country had come out of poverty, including more than six crore from Uttar Pradesh. Around 16 crore poor people in the state had benefited from various welfare schemes. Schemes such as housing, toilets, Ujjwala, electricity, ration and drinking water had provided the poor with a foundation to move towards self-reliance."

He said that Prime Minister Modi’s 25-year journey of service also encompasses the Antyodaya of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Gram Swaraj of Mahatma Gandhi. Therefore, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary on September 25 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 would also be linked with the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan through separate programs. The campaign will continue until October 17 from villages and booths to Shakti Kendra, development block, district and state levels.

CM Yogi, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and several journalists were present at the program.