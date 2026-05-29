UP CM Adityanath Pays Tribute To Former PM & 'Bharat Ratna' Chaudhary Charan Singh On His Death Anniversary |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister and ‘Bharat Ratna’ Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary. CM Yogi offered floral tributes at his statue located at the Vidhan Bhavan. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh as a great son of Bharat Mata and a messiah of farmers.

Chief Minister said, "Chaudhary Charan Singh was born on December 23, 1902, in Uttar Pradesh. He was associated with the country’s freedom movement. He deserves credit for several reforms in the agriculture and revenue sectors in the country. He firmly believed that the path to the nation’s development passes through villages, farms and barns."

Chief Minister also stated, "Farmers should be an integral part of the development agenda and the government’s priorities. Government schemes should be designed keeping farmers in mind. In recognition of the works carried out by Chaudhary Charan Singh in the interest of the nation, he was also honoured with the title of ‘Bharat Ratna’."

CM Yogi said, the Uttar Pradesh Government is running several programmes related to the welfare of farmers to keep the memories of Chaudhary Charan Singh alive. Among them, the construction of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Seed Park in Lucknow is also significant. Apart from being one of the country’s prominent political leaders, he made important contributions to the nation and society. He passed away on May 29, 1987.

Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister of State KP Malik, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha MP Brajlal, MLAs Neeraj Bora and Amresh Kumar, Legislative Council Members Lalji Prasad Nirmal, Ramchandra Pradhan and Umesh Dwivedi, among others, were present on the occasion.