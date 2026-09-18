UP Civil Defence Recruitment: Yogi Government To Recruit For 191 Posts, 104 Vacancies For Assistant Deputy Controller

The Civil Defence Department will fill vacancies across six posts to strengthen its administrative and field operations | AI Generated File Image

Lucknow, September 17, 2026: Yogi government is continuously working to provide job opportunities to the state's youth. CM Yogi Adityanath had announced at a programme two days ago that one lakh new jobs would be provided from September 19.

In this sequence, the recruitment process has been initiated for a total of 191 vacancies across six different posts in Civil Defence Department. These include 104 posts of Assistant Deputy Controller, highest among the vacancies. The posts of Store Superintendent-II, Storeman, Stenographer, Junior Assistant, and Dispatch Rider are also included.

Nine Lakh Government Jobs Provided

Yogi government has provided more than nine and a half lakh government job opportunities to the state's youth over the past nine and a half years. At the same time, various departments have been directed to provide one lakh new jobs in the next six months. Of these, the highest number of 77,000 recruitments will be made in UP Police and Home Guards departments alone.

Recruitment For 191 Civil Defence Posts

Accordingly, on the instructions of CM Yogi, the recruitment process for 191 posts in Civil Defence Department has been initiated. Appointing personnel to posts with different responsibilities in the department will also provide human resource support to departmental functioning. The department will recruit for 104 vacant posts of Assistant Deputy Controller, 6 of Store Superintendent-II, 33 of Storeman, 9 of Stenographer, 25 of Junior Assistant and 14 of Dispatch Rider.

Advertisement To Be Issued Soon

Of the 191 vacancies in Civil Defence Department, 104 posts are for Assistant Deputy Controller alone. Department will soon issue an advertisement for recruitment to these posts.

Civil Defence Department performs important functions related to the safety and assistance of citizens in emergencies. In such situations, filling vacant posts in the department will provide additional human resources to support its administrative and field-level functions.

The posts of Assistant Deputy Controller carry important responsibilities at the departmental level. The posts of Store Superintendent and Storeman are related to the department's material and store management.

Stenographers and Junior Assistants will assist with office-related work, while the Dispatch Rider post will support tasks such as moving departmental documents and other essential materials.