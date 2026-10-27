UP CEO's 'What If Lord Ram Had Killed A Minority' Remark Sparks Controversy

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office triggered a controversy with a sarcastic remark on X, saying it was fortunate that “Ram” had not killed a member of a minority community in an unusual voter list entry, otherwise the computer or software would have been accused of being communal as well as casteist.
The controversial post came in response to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s question over the appearance of the name “Ram ne Yadav ko maara” in the electoral roll. Singh had asked why Ram had killed a Yadav and not someone surnamed Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht.
CEO Office Responds To Sanjay Singh
Responding on X, the CEO office said an equally unusual name, “Ram ne Sharma ko maara”, had also appeared in the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections. It then added that computers and software were not casteist and remarked that it was fortunate that Ram had not killed a member of a minority community, otherwise the software would have been accused of communalism too.
Congress Questions Election Commission's Credibility
The remark drew criticism from Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who reposted the CEO office’s post and questioned who was operating the official account. She said the Election Commission had already lost much of its credibility and that the handling of the issue by the account was further undermining public trust.
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ECI Directs Officials To Stick To Facts
Following the controversy, the CEO office said the Election Commission of India had issued instructions to use restrained language, avoid unnecessary comments and limit responses to facts in every case.
The exchange has added to the political debate over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, with opposition leaders raising questions about anomalies in voter lists and the Election Commission’s response to them.