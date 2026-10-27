UP CEO's 'What If Lord Ram Had Killed A Minority' Remark Sparks Controversy | X - ceoup

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office triggered a controversy with a sarcastic remark on X, saying it was fortunate that “Ram” had not killed a member of a minority community in an unusual voter list entry, otherwise the computer or software would have been accused of being communal as well as casteist.

The controversial post came in response to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s question over the appearance of the name “Ram ne Yadav ko maara” in the electoral roll. Singh had asked why Ram had killed a Yadav and not someone surnamed Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht.

हालिया विधान परिषद के चुनाव की मतदाता सूची में एक अजीबोगरीब नाम “राम ने शर्मा को मारा” भी है। कंप्यूटर/सॉफ्टवेयर जातिवादी नहीं है। हमारे द्वारा गलती किया जाना स्वीकार है लेकिन हमारे सौभाग्य से गलती होते समय भी जाति का भेदभाव नहीं हुआ है। भगवान का यह भी शुक्र है की राम ने किसी अल्पसंख्यक को नहीं मारा है। नहीं तो जातिवादी होने के साथ-साथ सांप्रदायिक होने का इल्ज़ाम भी लगता। — CEO Uttar Pradesh (@ceoup) October 25, 2026

CEO Office Responds To Sanjay Singh

Responding on X, the CEO office said an equally unusual name, “Ram ne Sharma ko maara”, had also appeared in the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections. It then added that computers and software were not casteist and remarked that it was fortunate that Ram had not killed a member of a minority community, otherwise the software would have been accused of communalism too.

ज्ञानेश कुमार जी आख़िर राम ने “यादव” को ही क्यों मारा?राम ने किसी सिंह,पाठक,अस्थाना,शर्मा,राय,बिष्ट को क्यों नही मारा?आपका कंप्यूटर घोर जातिवादी है क्या?क्या आप किसी पार्टी का एजेंडा चला रहे हैं? @rajeshyadavaap का जायज़ सवाल। https://t.co/XzaYVoMCEe — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 25, 2026

Congress Questions Election Commission's Credibility

The remark drew criticism from Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who reposted the CEO office’s post and questioned who was operating the official account. She said the Election Commission had already lost much of its credibility and that the handling of the issue by the account was further undermining public trust.

Also Watch:

ECI Directs Officials To Stick To Facts

Following the controversy, the CEO office said the Election Commission of India had issued instructions to use restrained language, avoid unnecessary comments and limit responses to facts in every case.

The exchange has added to the political debate over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, with opposition leaders raising questions about anomalies in voter lists and the Election Commission’s response to them.