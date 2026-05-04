UP Cabinet Clears Land Transfer For Government Nursing College In Kushinagar To Boost Healthcare Education

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow/Kushinagar: The path for the establishment of a Government Nursing College in Kushinagar, the Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Tathagata Buddha, was cleared on Monday. In the cabinet meeting of the Yogi government, approval has been granted for the free transfer of 0.405 hectare of ceiling land, located adjacent to the Medical College (Autonomous State Medical College) in Kushinagar, to the Medical Education Department for the establishment of the nursing college.

Under the centrally sponsored scheme, the Government of India has allocated 27 nursing colleges to the state. Kushinagar district is also included among these nursing colleges. The cost for each nursing college has been fixed at Rs 10 crore by the central government, of which 60 percent will be contributed by the Centre and 40 percent by the state.

For the establishment of the Government Nursing College in Kushinagar, 0.405 hectare of land out of 1.054 hectare of ceiling land, located in Mauza Rampur of Padrauna tehsil adjacent to the Autonomous State Medical College (Medical College), was to be transferred free of cost. This land is situated 500 meters south of the Padrauna-Kubersthan main road.

The state cabinet approved the free transfer of land for the Government Nursing College on Monday. The establishment of the Government Nursing College in Kushinagar Medical College will not only support higher-level medical services but will also generate employment at the local level.