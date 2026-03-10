UP Cabinet Clears Dairy Projects, Appoints Indian Dairy Machinery Company Executor

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: An important proposal related to increasing milk processing capacity in the Bundelkhand region was approved in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under this proposal, it has been decided to establish a new dairy plant with a capacity of 20,000 liters per day in Banda district under the Bundelkhand Package, and to expand the already established dairy plant in Jhansi, which currently has a capacity of 10,000 liters per day, to increase it to 30,000 liters per day.

For carrying out the civil and mechanical works of these projects on a turn key basis, Indian Dairy Machinery Company Ltd. has been nominated as the executing agency. The Cabinet has also approved the proposal to provide centage charges to this company as per rules, and the expenditure will be borne by the state government from its own resources.

Uttar Pradesh is the largest milk producing state in the country, and the demand for dairy products in the state is continuously increasing. In such a situation, increasing dairy processing capacity in the Bundelkhand region will enable milk producers to receive better and market based prices for their milk.

With the completion of these projects, the problem of milk spoilage in the region will reduce, farmers’ income will increase and employment opportunities will also grow both directly and indirectly in Bundelkhand. At the same time, this initiative is also considered helpful in moving towards the goal of making the state a one trillion dollar economy.