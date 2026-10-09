UP Cabinet Clears 39 Proposals, Approves Naming Jewar Airport After PM Modi, AI Mission & Bhadohi Renaming | File photo

Lucknow, October 9: At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhawan on Friday, the Cabinet approved 39 proposals related to development, industrial investment, agriculture, employment, technology, and public welfare.

Along with several key decisions, the Cabinet reiterated its resolve to accelerate the state's progress toward the goals of 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' and 'Viksit Bharat@2047’. Cabinet approved naming the Noida International Airport at Jewar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also approved renaming Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi.

Taking a major step in technology and innovation, the Cabinet approved establishing the Uttar Pradesh Artificial Intelligence Mission (UP-AIM). Alongside this, the Cabinet also approved the Uttar Pradesh Startup Procurement Scheme-2026 to promote the state's startup ecosystem. The government aims to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship by giving state startups opportunities in government procurement.

In the agriculture sector, the Cabinet approved the proposal to formulate the paddy procurement policy for Kharif Marketing Year 2026-27. This will ensure the upcoming paddy procurement process follows the prescribed policy. In an important decision related to women and child development, the Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide one additional saree to Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet decided to implement the Model Building Regulations-2026 for Industrial Development Authorities, making construction and development in industrial areas more organized and standardized. The Cabinet also approved the proposal to implement the Uttar Pradesh Interest Waiver Scheme-2026. In addition, the Cabinet approved widening State Highway No. 84 in Mainpuri to a four-lane road.