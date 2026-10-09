UP Cabinet Clears ₹28.67 Crore Mainpuri Highway Project, 37.86-Km Route To Get Four-Lane Upgrade & Ghiror Bypass | X

Lucknow, October 9: At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, the Cabinet approved a proposal for revised administrative and financial approval to widen and strengthen State Highway No. 84 (Shikohabad-Bhogaon) in Mainpuri district. Under the project, the 31.30 km road from Ghiror to Bhogaon will be upgraded to a four-lane road, and a 6.56 km Ghiror bypass will be constructed. The revised cost of this road project, covering a total length of 37.86 km, has been fixed at Rs. 28.67 crore.

This road begins in Shikohabad populated area on National Highway-2 (Delhi-Kolkata route), crosses State Highway No. 83 in Mainpuri and connects to National Highway-91 (Delhi-Kanpur route) in Bhogaon. Heavy traffic traveling from Agra towards Lucknow, Kanpur and Kannauj passes through this route. Due to the high traffic volume, congestion frequently occurs here. Widening and strengthening the road to four lanes is expected to make travel smoother.

This road's development will make it easier for farmers in surrounding areas to transport their agricultural produce to market yards. It will also make travel to and from the district headquarters more convenient for residents. Increasing the road's capacity will help reduce traffic pressure and improve transportation facilities in the region.