UP Cabinet Approves Urban Redevelopment Policy 2026

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: UP's Yogi government has taken a major step to give a fresh momentum to urban development in the state. In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approval was granted to the Uttar Pradesh Urban Redevelopment Policy 2026.

Through this policy, those areas and buildings in cities will be redeveloped that were once developed or constructed but are now underutilized, unused over time, or not being optimally used.

The policy has been introduced to improve the physical, economic, social, and environmental conditions of such properties.

Under the new policy, redevelopment of these areas will transform the urban landscape. It will enable the redevelopment of the residential properties that, despite having the potential for large-scale development, are currently lying unused or underutilized. This will promote planned development along with the economic growth of cities and ensure the availability of quality residential complexes. The development of well-planned residential complexes will improve the quality of urban living and make access to basic amenities easier.

Implementation of this policy will generate new momentum in the real estate and construction sectors, leading to the creation of new employment opportunities and strengthening the local economy.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Urban Redevelopment Policy 2026 will not impose any additional financial burden on the state government. The policy will come into effect as soon as the government order is issued following Cabinet approval. This policy is expected to give a new direction to the state’s urban economic development.