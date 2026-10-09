UP Cabinet Approves Startup Procurement Scheme 2026, Launches Plan For Dedicated E-Marketplace To Help Startups Secure Govt Orders | X

Lucknow, October 9: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, approved the Uttar Pradesh Startup Procurement Scheme-2026. The scheme aims to facilitate market access for eligible startups in the state and promote the use of their innovative products, services and solutions by government departments and other agencies.

Under the scheme, a dedicated UP Startup E-Marketplace will be established to list innovative products, services and solutions developed by eligible startups and facilitate their procurement by government departments. This platform will enable government departments to procure innovative products and services offered by startups.

The procuring departments will make purchases from their approved budgetary provisions.

The Uttar Pradesh Startup Mission will be responsible for establishing, operating and maintaining the UP Startup E-Marketplace, ensuring its continued implementation.

The scheme will provide startups in the state with access to the government market and encourage government departments to adopt innovative products, services and technological solutions.

The wider use of these technological solutions will improve the quality, efficiency and accessibility of government services. Citizens will directly benefit from better, more effective and accessible service delivery.

Under the scheme, eligible innovative enterprises registered under the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy will also have opportunities to secure work orders from government departments.

Access to government procurement opportunities will encourage business expansion among startups and generate additional direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.