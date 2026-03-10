UP Cabinet Approves New Rules Mandating Annual Asset Disclosure By Employees

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the proposal to amend Rule 21 and Rule 24 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956 has been approved.

The objective of these changes is to bring greater transparency in matters related to the investments and assets of government employees.

These amendments will enhance transparency in the financial activities of government employees and ensure greater accountability.

Under the amendment to Rule 21, if a government employee invests an amount exceeding six months of their basic pay in stocks, shares, or other investments within a calendar year, they will be required to inform the competent authority.

Similarly, changes have been made to Rule 24. Now, if an employee purchases any movable property worth more than two months of their basic pay, they must inform the concerned authority. Earlier, this limit was equivalent to one month of basic pay.

In addition, the rule related to the declaration of immovable property has also been amended.

Previously, government employees were required to disclose details of their immovable property once every five years. Now, it will be mandatory for them to provide this information every year.