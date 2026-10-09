UP Cabinet Approves Model Building Regulations 2026 To Simplify Building Map Approvals, Boost Investment & Real Estate | X

Lucknow, October 9: The process of building map approvals and plot approvals in areas under industrial development authorities in Uttar Pradesh will now become simpler, more transparent and citizen-friendly. At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the implementation of the Model Building Regulations, 2026 for Industrial Development Authorities in Uttar Pradesh was approved.

The move is considered significant in accelerating urban expansion, infrastructure development and private investment, in line with the state's goal of achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy. The new regulations will streamline the approval process for building and plot maps and ensure better utilisation of valuable land suitable for development.

The regulations will encourage private investment across various sectors, including manufacturing, tourism, IT/ITeS, logistics, healthcare, education and real estate. Along with increasing the availability of quality residential units, they will also accelerate planned urban development.

The expansion of investment and real estate activities is expected to generate new employment opportunities, further strengthening ease of doing business and economic growth.