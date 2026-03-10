UP Cabinet Approves Amendment To The 'Beggary Prevention Act'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: In the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath, the proposal to amend the Uttar Pradesh Beggary Prevention Act was approved. This decision has been taken in compliance with the order of Supreme Court of India dated May 7, 2025.

Under the proposed amendment, provisions related to leprosy will be removed from Section 21 of the Act. Additionally, these provisions will be aligned with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 so that the law conforms to modern health and human rights standards.

This amendment is expected to help eliminate discrimination against persons affected by Leprosy and ensure that they are able to live with dignity and respect in society.

Following cabinet approval, the proposed Uttar Pradesh Beggary Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2026 will be presented in the State Legislature for further process.