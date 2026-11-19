UP Cabinet Approves ₹281 Crore Deep Tech Hub At IIT Kanpur's Noida Campus, State Cooperative College In Lucknow & Stadium Land In Agra | File Pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved 281 crore for the construction of a Deep Tech Hub at the Noida campus of IIT Kanpur, alongside the establishment of a State Cooperative College in Lucknow.

The Deep Tech Hub project will cost approximately ₹281.03 crore and is targeted for completion within 24 months. The facility aims to strengthen research, innovation and startup activities in emerging technology sectors, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and skilled youth.

The initiative is expected to support advanced technology development and encourage employment generation through innovation-driven enterprises. In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved the transfer of approximately 4.5 hectares of land at the State Institute of Agriculture Transformation in Rahman Khera, Lucknow, free of cost to the Institute of Cooperative and Corporate Management and Research Institute for establishing the State Cooperative College.

The proposed institution will focus on education, research and skill development in the cooperative sector. Modern academic courses, including subjects such as cybercrime, will be introduced to prepare skilled professionals. The campus will also feature hostel facilities and a multipurpose hall with a seating capacity of 1,000 people.The Cabinet also approved the transfer of land for a stadium in Agra.

These decisions were among 30 proposals cleared during the Cabinet meeting, with the government focusing on technology, education, sports infrastructure and employment opportunities across Uttar Pradesh.