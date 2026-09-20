UP ATS Encounter In Varanasi: Naxal Commander Brijesh Ganjhu Killed, 2 Cops Injured | File Pic

Lucknow/Varanasi, September 20: Amid the Yogi government's zero-tolerance policy towards law and order in Uttar Pradesh, UP ATS carried out a major operation in Varanasi. Here, the ATS eliminated Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, a commander of Jharkhand's banned Naxal organization Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), in an encounter. The Jharkhand government and the NIA had announced a Rs 30 lakh reward for Brijesh.

In the early hours of September 20, Brijesh Ganjhu was traveling by motorcycle with an associate from Tengra Mod towards Mughalsarai via Ramnagar. On receiving information, a UP ATS team tried to stop him near Lanka Maidan in the Ramnagar police station area of Varanasi. To evade arrest, Brijesh jumped off the motorcycle and started firing at the police team.

UP ATS Deputy SP Vipin Rai and Head Constable Nitendra Krishna were also hit by bullets in the firing, although their lives were saved because of their bulletproof jackets. Meanwhile, Brijesh Ganjhu was seriously injured after being hit by a bullet in the crossfire and was admitted to a nearby hospital. There, doctors declared him dead.

Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta was a resident of Lootu in the Lawalong police station area of Chatra district, Jharkhand. Brijesh was a commander of the banned Naxal organization Tritiya Prastuti Committee and had been wanted for a long time. The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh, and the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh.