UP Assembly Elections 2027: BJP Faces Youth, Caste Challenges As SP Pushes PDA Strategy | AI Representational Image

Lucknow: With around five months left for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP are working to keep the campaign focused on governance, development and welfare, even as youth dissatisfaction, caste tensions and the Samajwadi Party's PDA strategy pose fresh challenges.

BJP faces electoral challenges

The BJP's concerns are rooted partly in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, when the party's tally in Uttar Pradesh fell to 33 seats while the Samajwadi Party emerged as the state's largest party with 37 seats. The result gave the opposition an opportunity to challenge the BJP's social coalition that had helped it win the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections.

For Yogi, therefore, the 2027 contest will not only be a referendum on the state government's performance. It will also test whether the BJP can retain its support among non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav Dalits while keeping its upper-caste base firmly behind the party.

Focus on jobs and welfare

The employment question is one of the areas where the government is trying to get ahead of possible discontent. The launch of the Uttar Pradesh Corporation for Outsourcing Services, or UPCOS, earlier this month is being seen as part of the effort to provide a more structured framework for around 3.5 lakh outsourced employees and their families.

The government has also announced that one lakh young people will receive appointment letters within six months. It claims that more than 9.3 lakh jobs have been provided during Yogi's tenure. Large recruitment drives in the police and education departments and the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan are among the measures being highlighted by the government.

Internship programmes with stipends for students in technical and corporate institutions have also been introduced. The government has started a centralised family card system to identify families where no member has a government or private job.

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Youth concerns remain

But the political challenge goes beyond the number of jobs created.

For many educated young people, the problem is under-employment and the gap between their qualifications and the jobs available to them. Recruitment examinations, alleged irregularities, delays in results and paper leaks have become sensitive issues among young voters and can quickly turn into political issues through social media.

Caste equations in focus

The caste question is more complicated. The BJP's electoral success in 2017 and 2022 was built substantially around a broad social coalition of upper castes, non-Yadav OBCs and non-Jatav Dalits. The opposition is now trying to weaken that coalition through the PDA formula of the Samajwadi Party, which seeks to bring together backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

A key concern within the BJP is that sections of the OBC electorate could again begin viewing the party as primarily an upper-caste political formation. At the same time, there are signs of political unease among sections of the upper-caste electorate.

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Differences between Thakurs and Brahmins and tensions involving leaders from the two communities have periodically surfaced in Uttar Pradesh politics. If such differences become more pronounced during the campaign, maintaining the BJP's broad social coalition could become more difficult.

Opposition pushes PDA strategy

The SP's PDA strategy is aimed at expanding beyond its traditional Yadav-Muslim base and attracting a larger share of non-Yadav OBC and Dalit voters. Congress is also pushing the issues of caste representation and the demand for a caste census, with Rahul Gandhi's "jitni abaadi, utna haq" pitch adding another layer to the debate.

For the BJP, retaining its broad social coalition while converting Yogi's popularity into votes will be the key test.