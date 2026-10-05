UP Approves ₹2.66 Crore For Child Helpline Scheme To Strengthen Support For Children In Distress | X

Lucknow, October 05: The Yogi government has taken a major step towards the protection of destitute and needy children in Uttar Pradesh. With the objective of providing immediate assistance to innocent children trapped in distress, the Department of Women and Child Welfare has accorded administrative and financial approval to a budget of Rs 2,66,55,500 for the Child Helpline Scheme. Following the Governor’s approval, Deputy Secretary Vinay Kumar Pathak issued an official Government Order in this regard.

This amount will be used to strengthen helpline services, enabling children in distress to receive timely protection and assistance.

This amount has been sanctioned as the fourth instalment received from the Government of India under the Mother Sanction for the financial year 2026-27 and has been placed at the disposal of the Director, Women and Child Welfare, under Standard Head-42 (Other Expenditure) of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme. Following the concurrence of the Finance Department, this order will make the functioning of the helpline at the grassroots level more effective and robust.

To strengthen financial discipline and probity, the Yogi government has implemented a strict monitoring mechanism for the implementation of schemes under the Department of Women and Child Welfare. The objective is to completely eliminate the possibility of financial irregularities and ensure that the direct benefits of the schemes reach children in need.

Clear instructions have been issued to the Directorate of Women and Child Welfare that the sanctioned budget shall be spent only under the prescribed head of expenditure. It will also be mandatory to ensure that the concerned work is not covered under any other scheme and that no other fund has previously been received for it.

Under Centrally Sponsored Schemes, details of all expenditure will be submitted to the Single Nodal Agency (SNA), which will allocate limits to the implementing agencies. A copy of the sanction will also be sent to the Cyber Treasury. For transparency, bills will first be scrutinised at the implementing agency level and thereafter at the District Admin level. Only after this will the SNA submit the consolidated bill to the Cyber Treasury.

The system will be made transparent through 100 per cent compliance with the guidelines of the Government of India and the Finance Department.