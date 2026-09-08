UP Anganwadi Workers To Get ₹12,000 Monthly Honorarium, Helpers ₹6,000 From September | X

Lucknow, September 8: In compliance with the announcement made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government has issued a Government Order for the enhancement of honorarium for Anganwadi Workers and Helpers. On Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary, Women Welfare and Child Development, Leena Johri, issued the Government Order in this regard. Under the revised arrangement, an additional increase of Rs 4,000 per month has been made in the state share of Anganwadi Workers and Rs 2,000 per month in the state share of Helpers. Following this revision, Anganwadi Workers will receive a total honorarium of Rs 12,000 per month, while Helpers will receive Rs 6,000 per month.

According to the Government Order, the state share for Anganwadi Workers has been enhanced by Rs 1,500 as additional fixed honorarium and Rs 2,500 as additional variable PLI honorarium. For Helpers, the state share has been increased by Rs 750 as additional fixed honorarium and Rs 1,250 as additional variable PLI honorarium. At present, after combining the honorarium and incentive amount provided by the Government of India with the additional honorarium provided by the State Government, Anganwadi Workers receive Rs 8,000 per month and Helpers receive Rs 4,000 per month.

The Government Order clearly states that the enhanced honorarium will be effective from September 2026 and will be paid in October 2026. The decision has been taken in view of the increased responsibilities of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, their role in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), nutrition services, the growing use of digital platforms, and convergence with various departmental schemes.

Additional Chief Secretary Leena Johri has directed Harshita Mathur, Director, Child Development Services and Nutrition, to ensure necessary action in accordance with the Government Order. The order also makes it clear that any future change in this arrangement will be subject to the approval of the Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh.