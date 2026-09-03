UP Anganwadi Centres Serve Hot Nutritious Meals To 32.88 Lakh Children Under Poshan Scheme | X

Lucknow, September 3: The plates of young children attending Anganwadi centers across the state are not limited to ration alone. Under the 'Hot Cooked Meal Yojana', operated in accordance with the guidelines of Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan-2.0, fresh, hot and nutritious cooked meals are being regularly provided to children aged 3 to 6 years. Under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, around 32.88 lakh children attending approximately 1.45 lakh co-located and 0.44 lakh non-co-located Anganwadi centers are benefiting from this arrangement.

As per the weekly menu prescribed by the Department of Child Development and Nutrition, children receive different meals on different days, including roti-sabzi, rice-dal, tahri prepared with seasonal vegetables, and other nutritious food. Food is prepared using 70 grams of food grains per child per day. Along with improving children's nutritional levels through hot meals, emphasis is also being placed on developing the habit of a balanced diet from an early age.

Under the Yogi government, arrangements have been made to ensure food quality and hygiene before it is served to children. Food grains received from the ration dealer must be of good quality. Before cooking, grains are thoroughly cleaned and green vegetables are washed with water two to three times. Before serving the food, at least two adults, such as teachers, cooks or members of Mata Samiti, check the taste and quality of the food based on a roster.

At co-located Anganwadi centers, food is prepared using the kitchen and resources of PM Poshan Yojana operated in primary and upper primary schools. At non-co-located centers, food is prepared with the help of utensils, gas stoves and other resources provided by local bodies or Gram Panchayats.

Additional Chief Secretary (Women Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition Department) Leena Johri stated that under the Hot Cooked Meal Yojana, hot and nutritious food is being regularly provided to around 32.88 lakh children. Special emphasis is being placed on food quality and hygiene, and on ensuring that food reaches children safely.